"When I see Rafa, I see my friend who is still winning, and that really gives me pleasure"- Gael Monfils

World No. 16 Gael Monfils said that he was very happy to see Rafael Nadal win the Australian Open.

The Spaniard entered the tournament as the sixth seed and dropped just one set en route to the quarterfinals. Nadal overcame stomach problems to defeat Denis Shapovalov in five sets before overcoming Matteo Berrettini in the semifinals.

The King of Clay was up against World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev in the final and the latter took the first two sets. However, Nadal scripted an incredible comeback to defeat the Russian and win his first Australian Open title since 2009 and his 21st Grand Slam. The victory also meant he edged past his rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in the Grand Slam titles race.

The Frenchman said that Nadal achieving his 21st major was a huge achievement and he was happy to see the Spaniard win. In his press conference ahead of the Open Sud de France, the 36-year-old expressed his happiness for his friend.

"I grew up with Nadal and I'm super happy for him," said Monfils."It's huge and exceptional, this 21st GS. I thought it was nice to see him like that. The older we get, the stronger the emotions too. When I see Rafa, I see my friend who is a hit, who is still winning, and that really gives me pleasure. You share that with him, the story is fabulous. I have nothing against Daniil, but for Rafa, it's just magic."

The current World No. 16 reached his second Australian Open quarterfinal this year and put up a valiant effort against Matteo Berrettini. However, the Italian edged him out in five sets. The 36-year-old said he hasn't been able to bring his A-game in the latter stages of a Grand Slam.

"In many of the matches in my grand slam career, I have never managed to play my 'A Game', in quarters or semis," Monfils said. "Sometimes there are opportunities but I don't take them well. People tend to trivialize the fact of arriving in the quarter-finals of GS, but when these opportunities arise, you have to seize them. I want to always believe in it and put myself in a better position to reach even higher."

Gael Monfils seeded third at the Open de Sud France

Following his quarterfinal run at the Australian Open, the Frenchman moved four places up to 16th in the ATP rankings. He will now compete at the Open de Sud France as the third seed. Monfils has won the tournament thrice and will be looking to triumph for a fourth time, equaling compatriot Richard Gasquet's tally.

The Frenchman said that he is glad to be in Montpellier for the Open de Sud France.

"Here in Montpellier, we are closer to the fans, the tournament is well organised, I've had a lot of success here and it's always a pleasure to come here," said Monfils.

The 36-year-old has received a bye to the second round and takes on Sweden's Mikael Ymer for a place in the quarterfinals.

