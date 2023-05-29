"When I see a young Korean girl and they feel represented, you realize the importance" - Jessica Pegula on her Asian heritage

Jessica Pegula's Asian heritage is not something that she talks about often. It is, however, no less part of her identity, and that's something tennis has helped World No. 3 realize herself.

Admitting as much in her latest interview with WTA, Pegula said she did not know much about Korean culture as her mother, who was adopted by an American family at the age of five, herself did not grow up around it.

That said, Pegula was quick to note that she realized the importance of representing Asians in a sport not conventionally associated with the region. The 29-year-old said she felt the love every time a young Korean girl or family came to watch her play on the big stage.

"Sometimes I forget the impact you have on people," Jessica Pegula said. "Especially when I see a young Korean girl or family, they come up to me and they love my mom and they love me just because they see themselves being represented on a bigger stage."

"Or in an area where there's not a lot of Asian Americans, let alone Asian American women, especially in sports," she continued. "You realize the importance of representation."

Speaking of a visit to the Korean orphanage where her mother once lived, Pegula said the experience further cemented her belief in the importance of knowing and celebrating one's roots.

"I don't know a lot of my heritage because she really didn't want to know that much and she didn't really grow up in it," Pegula said.

"I think that experience made me realize the importance of my heritage," she continued. "Asian people love other Asian people and Koreans loved her. She doesn't speak Korean, but they were so proud. Around that time is when I started to realize how important it was."

Jessica Pegula to take on Camila Giorgi at the French Open next

Jessica Pegula in action during her 2023 French Open first-round match against Danielle Collins

Jessica Pegula opened her 2023 French Open campaign with a comprehensive-looking first-round victory over compatriot Danielle Collins.

After eking out a tight opening set against the big-hitting Collins, 6-4, the World No. 3 grew in confidence and went on to close out the match in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2.

Up next for Pegula is another big ball-striker in the form of Camila Giorgi. The Italian powered her way past home favorite Alize Cornet in her opening match.

Pegula and Giorgi share an exciting on-court rally that has spanned over a decade. The 10th installment of their back-and-forth will have the American looking to post her eighth win over her opponent.

