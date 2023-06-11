Dutch wheelchair tennis player Niels Vink defended his quad singles wheelchair title at the 2023 French Open after defeating fellow Dutchman Sam Schroder.

Vink was seeded No. 1 and bettered Schroder, the No. 2 seed, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, in the final. The two men were also Wheelchair quad singles finalists at the 2022 French Open. In his remarks during the presentation ceremony, Vink gave a special shoutout to the people who have supported him at every stage of his career.

The 20-year-old thanked his grandmother for being there to witness his success, especially because his grandfather, who took him everywhere when he was starting out, couldn't be there.

"My Grandma, it's very special that she is here because when I started, my grandpa brought me everywhere, but he is not here but my grandma, so it's very special that she is here," Vink said.

He also mentioned his little sister, who turned 13 on the day of the final, and thanked every member of his family and friends present at the court.

"My little sister, it's her birthday today. She turned 13. So, it couldn't be a better day," he said.

Roland-Garros @rolandgarros



The whole clan is out in force to support Niels



#RolandGarros Family is everything.The whole clan is out in force to support Niels Family is everything. The whole clan is out in force to support Niels 💕#RolandGarros https://t.co/47FHi7K4YD

The Dutchman was also seen hugging his grandmother and mother to celebrate his third Grand Slam singles quad title. Vink won his first Grand Slam on his debut at Roland Garros last year. He also triumphed at the 2022 US Open.

Niels Vink also plays quad doubles and has won every Grand Slam and a gold medal at the 2020 Summer Paralympics, all with partner Sam Schroder.

The 'Quad' class in wheelchair tennis is for athletes with additional restrictions in the playing arm, limiting their ability to handle the racquet and operate the wheelchair.

French Open 2023 winners so far

Iga Swiatek win 2023 French Open

Three winners have already been decided at the 2023 French Open. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek won the women's singles title, beating Karolina Muchova 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 in the final.

This was Swiatek's third Roland Garros title and her fourth Grand Slam overall. She also triumphed at the 2022 US Open.

Meanwhile, the American-Croatian duo of Austin Krajicek and Ivan Dodig won the men's doubles title. The pair were finalists last year (lost to Jean-Julien Rojer and Marcelo Arevalo) and defeated Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen of Belgium, 6–3, 6–1, in this year's final.

Miyu Kato and Tim Putz claimed the mixed doubles title after they overcame the challenge of Bianca Andreescu and Michael Venus 4-6, 6-4, 10-6.

The champion of the men's singles (Novak Djokovic or Casper Rudd) and women's doubles (Taylor Townsend/Leylah Fernandez or Hsieh Su-Wei/Wang Xinyu) will be decided on Sunday, June 11.

Poll : 0 votes