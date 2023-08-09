"When do I not take stuff seriously when I put my mind to it?" - Caroline Wozniacki reveals conversation with father after telling him comeback was on

Caroline Wozniacki did not take long at all to adjust to life on tour once again, scoring her first win in her comeback match at the 2023 Canadian Open. Returning to action after three years and two kids, the former World No. 1 downed Kimberly Birrell 6-2, 6-2 in straight sets to score a thumping win in Montreal.

Speaking at her press conference later, the Dane revealed how the conversation with her father Piotr went after she told him she was going to give tennis one more try at the age of 33. Piotr Wozniacki coached his daughter during her first stint on the WTA Tour, from 2007 to 2020, and played professional football during his younger days.

The former Australian Open champion's father advised her that she has to "take it seriously" if she was thinking about making a comeback, to which Wozniacki responded that she had always taken stuff seriously when she put her mind to it.

Her father admitted that that was true, following which he heartwarmingly promised her that he would be ready to do anything for her if he needed his help on the journey.

"He was, like, You sure? He was, like, Well, if you are sure, but, like, you've got to take it seriously. I just looked at him and go, When do I not take stuff seriously when I put my mind to it?" Caroline Wozniacki said.

"He looked at me and said, Yeah, that's a good point. He goes, Okay, well, go work, see how your body keeps up, and then come back to me after that. He is, like, I'll be ready if you really need me," she added.

Following her win over Birrell, Wozniacki will now take on reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova in the second round of the Canadian Open.

"I have nothing to lose, I'm going to go out there and have fun regardless" - Caroline Wozniacki on Marketa Vondrousova clash at Canadian Open

2020 Australian Open - Day 11

Touching on her next opponent in Montreal, Caroline Wozniacki admitted that it was going to be a tough match, especially with Vondrousova being on fire of late. At the same time, the Dane pointed out that she had nothing to lose, meaning she was just going to go out on the court and try to have as much fun as possible.

"Everyone here is playing really well. It's such a big tournament. The cut is really low, so no matter who I was going to play, I knew it was going to be a great player. Marketa has obviously been on fire. Played incredibly well at Wimbledon. Got out of some tough situations there along the way, but then really kept her nerves cool in the finals," Caroline Wozniacki said.

"Obviously a tough opponent, a lefty. That's never easy to play a lefty with the ball going the other way. But, you know what, I have nothing to lose. I'm going to go out there and have fun regardless and see what happens," she added.

A victory against the Czech would pit Wozniacki against either Katie Boulter or Coco Gauff in the third round of the Canadian Open.