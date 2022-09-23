"When I went to help the person, it was Venus Williams!" - Popular Arsenal fan Don Robbie reveals his chance encounter with the former World No. 1

Don Robbie, the founder of Arsenal FC fan media platform AFTV, praised Serena Williams and Venus Williams, calling them great ambassadors for the sport.

Speaking in a video by DR Sports, Robbie recalled a brief encounter he had with former World No. 1 and seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus.

He mentioned that he helped the American tennis legend carry her bags up a flight of stairs when she was struggling with them. He revealed that he did not recognize her until he offered to help her carry her bags.

"I was walking up the steps, sort of behind the scenes sort of thing, and I saw someone struggling with their bags. They were quite a few steps down, so I was like, let me go and help them. I said, 'can I help you with your bags?' And it was Venus Williams carrying all her tennis bags and I actually helped her carry her bags right to the top," said Robbie.

He added that the 42-year-old was very grateful and appreciative of his help.

"Then she said thank you very much, really, really appreciate that. Both of them, Venus and Serena, were great ambassadors of tennis, you know what I mean," he said.

"You don't always have to wait until you have issues" - Venus Williams on mental health

Venus Williams in action a the 2022 US Open.

Venus Williams has long been an advocate of mental health and recently spoke about its importance, stressing on the need to seek therapy to work through issues.

In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, she stated that people should engage in therapy even before they encounter any big issues mentally.

"It's important to engage in therapy even before you might have something exactly to talk about, to work through and prepare yourself for anything that might come up in your life. You don't always have to wait until you have issues," she said, via Tennis World USA.

The American stated that her mother always told them to work on mental strength and ensure that they were always mentally ready and prepared.

"My mom always told us that — you have to work on your mental strength. That was her theory of raising kids, you also have to help them mentally be ready and prepared. I'm so excited to be a part of that and to literally give away opportunities for people to work on and improve their mental health," Williams said.

