Sania Mirza recently opened up about the double standards faced by women in society at large. She recalled how a former World No. 1 and six-time Grand Slam champion in doubles like her was not exempt from gender expectations.

Urban Company, a technology platform that offers services at home in India, released an ad on Friday, hoping to ignite conversation about how young women pursuing unconventional professions like massage therapy are viewed in the country.

The commercial focuses on the dialogue between a brother and a sister, with the brother revealing to his sister that she was mocked by people over her choice of profession, particularly with sexual connotations. However, the girl stood her ground, enlightening her brother about the dignity of labour and not to focus on the uninformed opinions of strangers.

The video was shared on Twitter (now X) by the company, with a caption reading:

"What is really behind a woman professional's success? All work done with purpose, is worthy of dignity, what society might say is not worth dignifying. Everyone has the right to work with pride, and be respected for it."

The video caught the attention of Mirza, who shared her own experiences when it came to dealing with what people expected of her just because she was a woman.

The 37-year-old recalled that even though she had become a trailblazer for women's tennis in India, she was often asked when she was going to "settle down" in life.

Mirza admitted that having conversations out in the open about such matters was "uncomfortable" but hopes that they happen so that women can be better served in her home country.

"In 2005, I was the first Indian woman to win a WTA title. Big deal, right? When I was World No. 1 in doubles, people were keen to know when I’d settle down. Winning six grand slams isn’t settled enough for society. I'm grateful for the support I've received along the way, but can't help and think why a woman's achievements invite conversation about gender 'expectations' and appearances, instead of her skill and the work itself," Sania Mirza said.

"Seeing this ad from @urbancompany_UC brought up some of those feelings. I know having a real conversation about society is difficult and sometimes uncomfortable, but an introspection on the way we engage with women's success is perhaps long overdue," she added.

"I do find it a bit irritating sometimes when motherhood is not celebrated as much as it is asked why it is a burden" - Sania Mirza

Sania Mirza

In an interview last year, Sania Mirza hit back at a journalist for asking her how she balanced her family life and her career, saying that being a mother should not become her "only identity."

The Indian went on to lament about how she was often put in a box without taking into consideration that she also had other things to do in her life. She also pointed out how motherhood is seen as a burden by society instead of celebrating it.

"Motherhood has been the most beautiful journey I’ve ever been on, and I don’t feel that it is a burden at all. Being a mother is part of who I am, part of my identity... but it’s not my only identity.

"It’s a very important part in my life, but not the only thing I am. I’m also a professional. I was a tennis player, and I do other work as well. I do find it a bit irritating sometimes when motherhood is not celebrated as much as it is asked why it is a burden," Sania Mirza said.

Mirza, who gave birth to her son Izhaan in 2018, retired in February 2023 after 43 career doubles titles and one singles WTA trophy.