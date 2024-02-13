"When I was young, all I wanted was to win a Grand Slam and be World No. 1; after I had Leo, my priorities shifted" - Victoria Azarenka

Former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka talked about her change in priorities after motherhood following her second-round victory at the Qatar Open on Tuesday (February 13).

Azarenka, 34, is off to a fine 8-2 start to 2024, beating Xinyu Wang in straight sets to reach the third round. The Belarusian faced stiff resistance in the opening set.

However, after taking the set in a tiebreak, the two-time Australian Open winner conceded just two games in the second as she registered her eighth win of the season.

In her on-court interview, 'Vika' reflected on life after the birth of her seven-year-old son, Leo, and her changing priorities, from winning a Grand Slam to spending time with her son.

“When I was young, all I wanted was to win a Grand Slam & be #1, & I’ve achieved it. I wanted to continue and repeat that feeling. After I had Leo, my priorities shifted a bit," she said. "I had to find a way to balance myself a bit, where I don’t feel guilty for missing out on some of the time with him and dedicate myself to the craft."

Explaining her pride to still be playing with her son watching, Azarenka shed light on the incredible bonding between mother and child:

"I think I found a balance through understanding that I’d love for him to see how hard I work & how much I put into it.

"It’s the best example by showing it. I’m pretty proud he can be around while I’m still playing & he sees what I do. It’s an incredible bonding moment for us.”

How has Victoria Azarenka fared this season?

Victoria Azarenka opened her season with a run to the Brisbane semifinal, winning three matches before losing to compatriot Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinal.

At her next stop at the Australian Open, the two-time winner once again won three straight matches before losing in straight sets to qualifier Dayana Yastremska. Her first two wins - over Camila Giorgi and Clara Tauson - went the distance before she beat Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets to enter the second week.

Returning to Doha - where she won the title in 2012 and 2013 - Victoria Azarenka has won her opening two matches as she eyes a title in the year's first WTA 1000 tournament.