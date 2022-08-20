When was the last time an American won the US Open? Find out how long it has been since a player from USA won the New York Grand Slam

Sloane Stephens remains the last player from the United States of America to win the US Open, having achieved the feat in 2017.

The current WTA World No. 57 entered the competition that year using a protected ranking and produced some sensational performances. Stephens beat Venus Williams 6-1, 0-6, 7-5 in the semifinals before triumphing 6-3, 6-0 over then-15th seed Madison Keys in the final to win her maiden Grand Slam singles title.

Ranked 83rd in the world at the time, the American became the lowest-ranked champion in the history of the US Open before being surpassed by Emma Raducanu last year.

Stephens remains the last American to win the final Grand Slam of the calendar year. Serena Williams did make the final in 2018 and 2019 but was beaten by Naomi Osaka and Bianca Andreescu respectively. While the likes of Keys and Jennifer Brady reached the semifinals in 2018 and 2020 respectively, both ended up losing.

As far as the men's tournament is concerned, there has not been an American champion since Andy Roddick in 2003. The former World No. 1 beat Juan Carlos Ferrero in the final that year to win his only Grand Slam.

Andre Agassi and Roddick did manage to reach the final in 2005 and 2006 respectively but were both beaten by Roger Federer. No man from the United States has reached the semifinals of the US Open since 2006.

The nation has seen a total of 15 players win the Major in the Open Era, eight women and seven men.

Serena Williams and Chris Evert have both won the US Open six times, while Martina Navratilova has triumphed on four occasions. Billie Jean King was the champion thrice while Venus Williams and Tracy Austin won it twice each.

Lindsay Davenport and Sloane Stephens complete the list of American women who won the tournament during the Open Era.

In the men's singles tournament, Pete Sampras and Jimmy Connors won the Grand Slam five times each, while John McEnroe has been the champion on four occasions. Agassi won it twice, in 1994 and 1999.

Arthur Ashe, Stan Smith and Roddick triumphed at the US Open in 1968, 1971 and 2003 respectively.

What are the chances of American players at this year's US Open?

A general view of Arthur Ashe Stadium at Flushing Meadows in Queens, New York City.

A few American players have the capability to challenge for the 2022 US Open title, especially in the women's singles tournament.

Jessica Pegula is the American No. 1 and has produced some fine performances this season. If the World No. 8 is at her best, she could give a tough fight to whoever she faces.

Coco Gauff is another player from the United States to look out for as the 18-year-old is capable of displaying some sensational tennis. Serena Williams will have experience on her side, but winning the New York Grand Slam seems too much of an ask for the 40-year-old.

Taylor Fritz is the closest there is to a title contender in the men's singles tournament and the American has had some impressive performances this season. The 24-year-old managed to win the Indian Wells Masters and can make things difficult for even the best of players if he is at his best.

