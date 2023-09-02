"When life gives you hundred reasons to cry, show that you have million reasons to smile"- Simona Halep vacations in Greece amid doping decision delay

Simona Halep has traveled to Greece on vacation amid a decision delay in her doping saga.

The Romanian has been suspended since October 2022 after failing the doping test. She was found positive for using a banned substance, roxadustat, at the 2022 US Open - where she lost to qualifier Daria Snigur in the first round.

The London District Court was supposed to deliver a judgment on Halep's doping saga earlier this week. However, the court postponed its hearing, thus disappointing Halep. The Romanian turned to social media to express her frustration at her case being delayed.

"Today I found out that the decision in my case, which was expected this week, will be further delayed," she wrote on her Instagram story. "This is terribly disappointing, as I have consistently said that all I ask for is to be judged."

She also reflected on the mental toll the delay in her decision has had on her.

"It is hard to explain the emotional toll that all of these delays have had and continue to have on me."

Amidst doubts hovering around Simona Halep's doping decision, she has traveled to Greece to get some time off from her doping fiasco.

The Romanian posted a few pictures on her Instagram story. She visited the Parthenon, situated in Athens, Greece. The iconic monument is a former temple and is often regarded as the symbol of democracy.

"When life gives you a hundred reasons to break down and cry, show life that you have a million reasons to smile and laugh," the Romanian wrote her Instagram story.

Simona Halep's Instagram story

Simona Halep is a two-time Grand Slam winner

Day Twelve: The Championships - Wimbledon 2019

Simona Halep is a two-time Grand Slam winner and a former World No. 1. The Romanian hasn't played on the tour since the 2022 US Open.

Halep won her maiden Grand Slam title at the 2019 French Open. The Romanian beat Sloane Stephens in the final to win the title in Paris. She beat the likes of Elise Mertens, Angelique Kerber, and Garbine Muguruza, to reach the finals.

Halep won her second Grand Slam title later that year at Wimbledon. The former World No. 1 beat tennis icon Serena Williams in straight sets to win the prestigious title in 2019. The Romanian dropped just one set in the whole tournament as she won her second Grand Slam title.