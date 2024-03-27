Leylah Fernandez and her younger sister Bianca recreated an adorable hug scene from the popular animated movie 'Migration' (2023).

The video showcases the 2021 US Open runner-up, embodying the character of Gwen Mallard from 'Migration', enthusiastically embracing her sister, who plays the role of the less enthusiastic Dax Mallard. Leylah, full of energy, exclaims, "Need a hug!" and proceeds to hug Bianca, who responds with a rather uninterested, "Can you let go now?"

Leylah, undeterred, asks, "You feel better?" to which Bianca replies, "No." The 2021 US Open finalist ends the interaction with a cheerful, "Then it hasn’t kicked in yet."

The World No. 21 posted the reel on Instagram on Tuesday, March 26, with a caption:

"When you love hugs but your sister aka best friend doesn’t."

Bianca, who is currently playing collegiate tennis for the UCLA Bruins, previously partnered with Leylah for an exhibition match against Mike and Bob Mryan at the 2022 Delray Beach Open. That year, the sisters also teamed up at the Monterrey Open, Canadian Open, and a WTA125 event in Tampico, Mexico.

Leylah Fernandez lost to Jessica Pegula in the Miami Open

Leylah Fernandez at the 2024 United Cup

Leylah Fernandez was seeded 31st at the 2024 Miami Open and received a bye into the second round where she defeated Colombian Emiliana Arango 6-4, 6-2. However, her journey in the Miami Open ended in the third round, where she lost 7-5, 6-4 to Jessica Pegula.

Fernandez began her 2024 season at the United Cup, where she won her first match 6-2, 6-3 against Daniela Seguel as Canada won the tie 2-1. However, she lost her next match 6-7(2), 3-6 to Maria Sakkari as her team were beaten 3-0 by Greece and were subsequently knocked out of the tournament.

In the Australian Open, Fernandez started strong by defeating Czech qualifier Sara Bejlek 7-6(5), 6-2 in her first-round match before losing 5-7, 4-6 to World No. 31 Alycia Parks.

The Canadian recorded her best performance of the 2024 season so far at the Qatar Open, where she reached the quarterfinals before losing 4-6, 2-6 to eventual runner-up Elena Rybakina. Fernandez defeated Liudmila Samsonova, Paula Badosa, and fifth seed Zheng Qinwen en route to the last eight.

In the Dubai Tennis Championships, Fernandez started off with a 6-3, 6-2 win over American qualifier Bernarda Pera in the first round, before losing to Italian Jasmine Paolini 6-3, 6-4 in the second.

Leylah Fernandez faced early exits at the San Diego Open and BNP Paribas Open, where she lost to Tatjana Maria and Diane Parry, respectively.