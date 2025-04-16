When is Madrid Open 2025? Dates, draw, players & everything you need to know about the claycourt Major

Andrey Rublev and Iga Swiatek will be back at the 2025 Madrid Open looking to defend the trophies that they lifted 12 months ago. Both players will be among the top seeds at this year’s tournament and among the title favorites.
Four multi-time champions, including Novak Djokovic, Petra Kvitova, Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz will also feature at the combined men’s and women’s tournament, set to commence on April 23.
With the anticipation building for the second Masters 1000 and the first WTA 1000 event on the red dirt, let's take a quick look at some of the tournament details.
When is the Madrid Open?
This year, the Madrid Open will commence with the main draw action on April 23. The tournament will last a fortnight and host the women's singles final on May 3 and the men's singles final on May 4. The qualification rounds for both the men's and women's singles competitions will be played over two days on April 21 and 22.
Schedule
Round 1: April 23-24
Round 2: April 25-26
Round 3: April 27-28
Women's Round 4: April 28
Men's Round 4: April 29
Women's quarter-finals: April 29 / 30
Men's quarter-finals: May 1
Women's semi-finals: May 1
Men's semi-final: May 2
Women's final: May 3
Men's final: May 4
Players and Draw
Carlos Alcaraz will be the top seed at the tournament this year. He recently lifted the Monte Carlo Masters trophy to overtake Alexander Zverev in the ATP rankings and is currently ranked No. 2. However, World No. 1 Jannik Sinner is still serving his three-month doping suspension and will not be competing at Madrid.
The biggest challenge for Alcaraz will come from the likes of defending champion Andrey Rublev, second seed Alexander Zverev, and Novak Djokovic. The field will also feature a bunch of Americans led by Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul.
Iga Swiatek, meanwhile, will be the second seed at this year’s tournament. She will anchor the bottom half of the tournament. On the other side of the draw stands World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.
The two will face stiff resistance from Americans Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff, and Emma Navarro. Jasmine Paolini, Mirra Andreeva, and Zheng Qinwen are the other big names set to feature in this year’s draw.