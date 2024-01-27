"When Maria Sharapova was there when I was 18, it makes you grow a bit faster" - When Jannik Sinner spoke about Russian icon's influence on his career

Jannik Sinner once hailed Maria Sharapova for her influence on his career, revealing that the Russian practiced with him on a few occasions.

Sinner has cemented his status as one of the best players in the world and recently reached his maiden Grand Slam final at the Australian Open by beating Novak Djokovic in four sets.

Sinner's popularity first rose in 2021 when he reached the Miami Open final. The Italian entered that year's French Open seeded 18th and reached the fourth round following wins over Pierre-Hugues Herbert, Gianluca Mager and Mikael Ymer before being defeated by Rafael Nadal.

Speaking in the post-match interview, Sinner was asked about training with the likes of Djokovic, Nadal and Sharapova. The then-19-year-old said that practicing with the legends of the game made him grow.

Well, obviously, you know, practicing with those kind of players and persons and sportsmen, obviously it makes you grow. You know, I have been very, very lucky that I had the chance to practice with Rafa for two weeks and some tournaments practicing with Novak," Sinner said.

The Italian said that he practiced a few times with Sharapova at the age of 18 and doing so helped him grow faster.

"Then I had the pleasure to know Maria a little bit more. We practice sometimes together and knowing her personality as well. It's great. And especially for a guy who is 19 years old, and when Maria was there [when] I was 18, you know, it makes you grow obviously a little bit faster, I would say," Sinner said.

"Obviously very, very happy and honored that I had the chance to meet them and sometimes to play with them as well, which makes things obviously more fun and enjoyable," he added.

Maria Sharapova won two Grand Slams as a teenager

Maria Sharapova with Max Verstappen at the Monaco Grand Prix

Maria Sharapova burst onto the scene at a very young age and attained a lot of success as a teenager. The Russian had already won two Grand Slams in her teens, the first of which came at the 2004 Wimbledon Championships, where she beat Serena Williams in the final.

Her second Major triumph came in 2006 when she clinched the US Open after triumphing over Justine Henin in the final. She came close to winning a third Grand Slam as a teenager at the 2007 Australian Open but lost to Serena Williams in the title bout.

The Russian also reached an additional six Major semifinals in her teens. All in all, Maria Sharapova won 15 titles as a teenager, including her sole triumph at the WTA Finals in 2004.