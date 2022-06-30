When Nick Kyrgios is playing his best, there aren't many players that can beat him on grass; the question is whether he maintain that level & mindset over 5 sets & 7 matches: Patrick Mouratoglou

Patrick Mouratoglou reckons Nick Kyrgios has a good shot at winning his first Grand Slam at the ongoing Wimbledon Championships, considering his prowess on grass. The only thing standing in the Australian's way, according to Mouratoglou, is himself, as the coach wonders if Kyrgios can maintain his level and composure over seven long matches.

The former World No. 13 scored a hard-fought victory in five sets over Paul Jubb in his opener at SW19 and will take on 26th seed Filip Krajinovic in the second round later today. With Matteo Berrettini, Marin Cilic and Felix Auger-Aliassime all out of the tournament already from Kyrgios' half of the draw, the 27-year-old has an excellent chance of making a deep run this time around.

Mouratoglou echoed a similar sentiment in a recent video he uploaded to Instagram, stating that the World No. 45's track record against the best players in the world over the years is all the proof one needs to count him among the favorites at Wimbledon.

"Nick Kyrgios is fearless. He has beaten the Big-3, including having a 2-0 record against Novak Djokovic, showing that he is not afraid of stepping up against the best players in the world," Mouratoglou said. "When Kyrgios is playing his best, there aren't many players that can beat him, especially on grass. The question is, can he maintain that level and mindset over five sets, seven times in a row?"

The Frenchman pointed to Nick Kyrgios' impressive serve as his main weapon, which, along with his tricky underarm serve, was enough to plant the seeds of doubt in the minds of his opponents.

"He brings passion and personality to the tennis world. His exciting game style is always a danger for his opponents, and especially on the Wimbledon grass. He has a great variety on his serve. Nick has one of the biggest serves on tour but he also hits a slow underarm serve," Mouratoglou said. "Love it or hate it, it can be super effective. It forces them to start far back but they never know which serve is coming their way."

The 52-year-old also lavished praise on the mercurial Australian's multifaceted game style, adding that his touch and dangerous drop shots were top-notch assets that gave him the upper hand against most opponents.

"His tennis is very unpredictable. Like his serve, he has so much variety in his game and it is hard to predict what is coming next," Mouratoglou said. "He has a great touch and is able to hit drop shots from all positions on both sides. [Nick Kyrgios] disguises his shots making it difficult for his opponents to read."

Nick Kyrgios is now the fifth favorite to win Wimbledon according to bookmakers

At the end of Day 3 of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, Nick Kyrgios has emerged as the fifth favorite to win the tournament, according to oddsmakers. Betting website Sportsbet has given the Australian odds of 23.0 to win the title at SW19, meaning that a $1 wager on Kyrgios to go all the way would fetch a return of $23 if it comes to fruition.

Novak Djokovic remains the overwhelming favorite with odds of 1.45, while Rafael Nadal is the second-favorite with odds of 6.5. Carlos Alcaraz and Stefanos Tsitsipas trail behind the multiple Grand Slam champions, with odds of 11.0 and 14.0 respectively.

