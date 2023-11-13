"When you play tennis for 20 years, you don't learn other skills" - Eugenie Bouchard jokes about poor dancing skills post Billie Jean King Cup triumph

Eugenie Bouchard added a Billie Jean King Cup trophy to her list of achievements as Canada triumphed on Sunday night's fight for the team competition.

Teammates Leylah Fernandez and Marina Stakusic took the Canadians over the line with wins in the singles rubbers against Italy's Jasmine Paolini and Martina Trevisan, respectively, to take home the 2023 trophy.

While Bouchard did not take the court in the final, she donned the cheerleader's cap and was spotted willing her teammates on with the Macarena dance.

Speaking about the "fun" atmosphere in the camp during the post-match press conference, the former Wimbledon finalist joked about her poor dancing skills, saying she was only following teammate Gabriela Dabrowski's lead.

"I also did the Macarena with Gaby, I think, who was leading me," Eugenie Bouchard said. "I was actually following her, because I wasn't even sure how to do it. She's, like, 'That's what happens when you play tennis for 20 years. You don't learn other skills.'"

"It's been so fun," she continued. "These girls are really fun to be with, and we all believe in each other and are able to relax."

Bouchard went on to recall their morning brief the day on the final, saying she was surprised to find how relaxed everyone was.

"This morning when I came into the locker room, everyone was in such a good mood and everyone was so relaxed," Eugenie Bouchard said. "I was actually almost a bit surprised."

"It was finals day. I love the atmosphere of this team, and it gave me so much confidence in the girls that were going to play today." she added.

"It's special for my career" - Eugenie Bouchard on being part of the Billie Jean King Cup-winning team

Eugenie Bouchard and the Canadian team with the Billie Jean King Cup trophy.

Eugenie Bouchard also reflected on her 2023 Billie Jean King Cup journey, saying it was special for her career to have been a part of the title-winning team.

The Canadian said she was proud of all her teammates and herself for having represented the country at the team competition for over a decade.

"It's great," Eugenie Bouchard said. "It's special for my career to be able to add this to my résumé personally. I'm proud of all these girls. Proud of the decade of Billie Jean King Cup ties I have played for Canada, playing in the Olympics, as well."

Bouchard said she always found the experience of representing Canada "super special", be it at the Billie Jean King Cup or the Olympics. She said taking home the trophy was just the "cherry on top".

"All these times I get to play for my country has been super special." she continued. "This is just, like, the cherry on top to be able to say we're champions. And, yeah, immediate plans to celebrate, I think the captain is in charge of that. You'll have to ask Heidi what we're doing."