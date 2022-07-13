"When Rafael Nadal was sliding on the grass courts like it belongs to him and Fritz was in awe in the first four games" - Tennis fans name their favourite moments from Wimbledon 

Tennis superstar Rafael Nadal's bid for a third Wimbledon title and a 23rd Grand Slam came to an unfortunate end. The Spaniard battled through an abdominal injury during his quarterfinal match against Taylor Fritz, only to pull out of his semifinal with Nick Kyrgios.
This also ended Nadal's bid to win a Calendar Grand Slam. It was a bitter end to the grasscourt season for the 22-time Major champion, who came into the tournament with high hopes and expectations.
The official Twitter account of Wimbledon asked fans what their favorite moments were and many were quick to respond, with Nadal's defeat of Fritz a popular choice.
"Rafael Nadal winning in 5th set tie breaker in QF," one fan said.
Another set of fans spoke about the Super Sunday that the Center Court crowd had in store, including the return of Roger Federer to Wimbledon along with past champions.
"For all those who think he has been forgotten. Watch this once & understand how delusional u are. No matter what u do, no matter how much u cry, the guy will never be forgotten because the public will never forget him. This love is unparalleled. His name is ROGER FEDRER," one user wrote.
Many fans also spoke about the incredible five-set match between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner, with the Serb emerging victorious after losing the first two sets.
Many also highlighted other moments like Jelena Ostapenko's tantrum, the camaraderie between Ons Jabeur and Tatjana Maria, and more.
Rafael Nadal's uncertain return to action
The last time Rafael Nadal had an abdominal tear was in the 2009 US Open semifinal against Juan Martin del Potro. The Spaniard did not return to action until the ATP Finals, which was held three months after the conclusion of the US Major.
Even upon his return, Nadal looked far from his best as he lost all three of his group stage matches and crashed out of the tournament.
If the Spaniard's recovery from his current abdominal injury has a similar timeline, the 22-time Grand Slam champion will miss the US Open as well as the Laver Cup. This could mean that the final Major of the year will be without the Big-3 of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.
The Spaniard's fans will be hoping that he can recover in time for the US Open, a tournament he has won four times in the past (2010, 2013, 2017 and 2019).