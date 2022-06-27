"When he says that he can't play and that he has foot problems, that's where he is most threatening; It's actually reverse psychology in a way" - Stefanos Tsitsipas on Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal's ability to overcome physical ailments on the big stage was lauded by Stefanos Tsitsipas, who declared that the Spaniard was most threatening whenever he expressed an inability to play well on account of pain or injury.

Rafael Nadal stunned the tennis world by getting past Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals of the French Open en route to a 14th title win despite going into the tournament with pain and foot problems.

Over the course of a pre-tournament press conference, Tsitsipas used the term "reverse psychology" to describe how Rafael Nadal was at his best when considered not fully fit.

"When he says that he can't play and that he has foot problems, that's where he is most threatening. It's actually reverse psychology in a way," Tsitsipas said.

The 23-year-old French Open finalist admitted that he had a lot of respect for what Rafael Nadal achieved at Roland Garros despite playing with a foot that gave him pain and highlighted the Mallorcan's level of intensity even when uncomfortable.

"I have a lot of respect for what he did at the French Open, playing with his foot like that. They somehow make him feel like he's immortal, the things that he's capable of. The level of intensity that he is capable of at times when he is very uncomfortable, it would be difficult for most players to compete in these conditions physically," he added.

The Greek player reckoned that Rafael Nadal would do well at Wimbledon despite not having much practice on grass this season.

"Even though he hasn't played games on grass, I'm pretty sure he'll be able to adapt, because he's Rafa," the Greek added.

“The last two appearances I had at Wimbledon were not good; I just want to see something different" - Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas in action at the Boss Open in Stuttgart

Stefanos Tsitsipas focused on his own mentality and skills, asserting that he had the ability to do well in the tournament this year. When asked what he thought his chances were of winning at Wimbledon, Tsitsipas stated that he would need to re-evaluate the situation in the second week of the competition.

“The last two appearances I had at Wimbledon were not good. I just want to see something different. We have to start there, maybe in the second week we can re-evaluate things and recalibrate the approach."

"I think I can. My tennis is suitable for that. I am a person who likes to work hard, so I don't see any reason not to arrive because I am capable with my tennis, my mentality and my skills," he said.

The World No. 6, who won the Mallorca Championships on Saturday, stated that he needed an approach similar to what Matteo Berrettini adopted last year en route to the Wimbledon final.

“I will probably have to approach what he (Berrettini) did last year and then see if I am capable of being a potential Wimbledon champion. I really want to, but first I have to start small."

“I think my preparation is good in terms of matches. That's what I wanted from the beginning, to have a lot of matches on grass. I think I made it in the last few weeks. The first few tournaments were probably not what I expected in terms of matches, but I managed pretty well last week in southern Europe," Stefanos Tsitsipas stated.

