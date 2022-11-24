"When he has served his sentence, nothing will prevent him from resuming a function" - German Tennis Federation vice-president on Boris Becker

German Tennis Federation (DTB) vice-president Dirk Hordorf has said that Boris Becker would be welcomed back into the sport following his prison sentence.

The German tennis legend has been serving jail time in HM Prison Huntercombe in West London after being found guilty of four charges under the Insolvency Act relating to bankruptcy. He was handed a 30-month jail sentence but could now be freed before then.

As per The Express, Becker could be deported back to Germany 12 months before his original sentence expires, subject to agreeing to deportation.

"Becker could serve half of that and benefit from a fast-track release under a scheme allowing 'any foreign national serving a fixed sentence who is liable for removal from the UK to be removed from prison and deported up to 12 months before the earliest release point of their sentence," the report read.

Foreign prisoners who agree to deportation can have their sentences reduced by 135 days from the earliest release point of their sentence, which puts his likely release date before Christmas this year.

Reacting to the development, Hordorf told SportBild (as per welovetennis) that the DTB would offer him any role as per his liking, as part of his reintegration.

“The doors of the DTB are always open to Boris Becker. When he has served his sentence, nothing will prevent him from resuming a function. The imperative of resocialisation applies to everyone, therefore also to Boris Becker. He can choose his position," he said.

Becker is one of Germany's most famous tennis players, winning six Grand Slam titles.

"I'm sure it will mean a lot to him and his family to be reunited for Christmas" - Former spokesperson of Boris Becker

Boris Becker has been imprisoned for almost a year.

Boris Becker was the head of DTB from 2017 to 2020. The former Davis Cup captain is now set to be welcomed back in Germany after living in England for many years.

A former spokesman for the player told The Sun:

“We are pleased for Boris that he may qualify for an early release and be able to travel to Germany, albeit England has been his home for many, many years. I'm sure it will mean a lot to him and his family to be reunited for Christmas.”

A former coach of Novak Djokovic, Becker reportedly lost about eight kilograms of weight as part of a prison fitness program. He has also shared his life experiences with inmates, having had many wins and losses during his career — both on and off the court.

