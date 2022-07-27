"When he has a top player in front of him, he gives his best and is really very strong" - Adriano Panatta on Carlos Alcaraz

Adriano Panatta has hailed Carlos Alcaraz for his ability to play his best against top players.

Alcaraz, 19, broke into the top five of the ATP singles rankings this week after making the Hamburg final on Sunday. The Spanish teenager was striving to become only the third player to win their first six singles finals but fell to Italian Lorenzo Musetti in three sets.

Despite not playing his best tennis for large swathes, Alcaraz brought his fighting ability to the fore. The five-time singles titlist saved two championship points at 5-4, 40-15 down on Musetti's serve and three more from 6-3 down in the ensuing tie-break. However, the Italian rode a lone break in the third to win his first singles title.

Panatta praised Alcaraz for his ability to raise his level against top players but wants the teenager to keep up the same level against lesser opposition.

"When he has a top player in front of him, he gives his best and is really very strong, when instead he finds himself fighting against someone who on paper is not classified like him, he almost seems to be offended," said Panatta. "It is not something that can be done, certainly not now. Also because, as we have seen, the consequences are paid."

Carlos Alcaraz's 2022 campaign so far

Carlos Alcaraz at the Hamburg European Open 2022 - Day 9

Carlos Alcaraz has had a season to remember. Starting the year at No. 32 in the ATP rankings, the 19-year-old has gone 39-6 on the year, which includes title triumphs at Rio de Janeiro, Miami, Barcelona and Madrid.

Alcaraz beat Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals and Novak Djokovic in the semis in Madrid to become the youngest two-time Masters 1000 winner in nearly two decades. The teenager has also done well at the Majors, reaching the Round of 32 at all three Grand Slam tournaments he has played this year.

After making the third round at the Australian Open, Alcaraz reached his second Major quarterfinal at Roland Garros before making the fourth round at Wimbledon. He arrived in Hamburg hoping to join Martin Klizan and Ernests Gulbis as the only players in ATP history to win their first six finals, but that was eventually not to be.

The teenager will now look for a strong showing on the North American hardcourts leading to the US Open, where he made the last eight last year.

