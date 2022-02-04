"When we train together, I have to make her win, otherwise we fight and it's a mess" - Matteo Berrettini on his relationship with Ajla Tomljanovic

During his appearance at the Sanremo Music Festival, Matteo Berrettini spoke about his relationship with fellow tennis player Ajla Tomljanovic. The World No. 6 jokingly remarked that he had to let his girlfriend beat him in practice matches so that they did not get into a fight later.

The Italian was a surprise guest at the music festival, which is being held between February 1-5. During his time on stage, the 2021 Wimbledon finalist touched on a variety of topics, including how he managed to maintain his relationship with Tomljanovic. The pair have been dating for more than a year and have been regularly spotted at each other's matches.

Berrettini stated that since he lived in Europe and Tomljanovic resided in the USA, things sometimes got "complicated". But the 25-year-old stressed that they did their best to pencil in as much time together as possible.

"Me and Ajla [Tomljanovic]? To be together we organize ourselves, when we train I have to make her win, otherwise we fight and it's a mess! We see each other in tournaments, like the Australian Open. She lives in Florida, I live in Europe," Berrettini said. "It's complicated, but it's my life, I'm always [traveling] around."

Matteo Berrettini also opened up about his experience at the 2022 Australian Open. The World No. 6 reached the semifinals, where he fell to eventual winner Rafael Nadal in four sets.

The 25-year-old said the crowd at the tournament was different from the Italian audience he was so used to. Berrettini added that it was important the crowd remained respectful of all the players involved.

He further stated that there were moments where he was so "full of adrenaline and energy" that he could not help but release his emotions. As far as he was concerned, Berrettini felt that the crowd appreciated how he conducted himself.

"The audience at the Australian Open was different. It's important to have character but also to be respectful. At the Australian Open, after 4 hours of battle, I felt like I was full of adrenaline and energy and I wanted to vent. But I think it was appreciated," Berrettini said.

Berrettini took to Instagram after the event to thank the organizers for his invitation. He also extended his thanks to his family for being part of his incredible journey.

"Happy to have participated in the first evening of the Sanremo Festival. Seeing the Ariston theater finally with the public was special. A special thanks to my family, without them this crazy journey I am experiencing would never have been possible even to imagine it," Berrettini wrote. "None of us could ever have thought of experiencing such great emotions when for the first time I found myself with a tennis racket in my hand."

Matteo Berrettini begins Hugo Boss partnership with a photoshoot alongside supermodel Hailey Bieber

Matteo Berrettini is now sponsored by Hugo Boss, a partnership that began from 2022

Matteo Berrettini began the new year with a change in apparel sponsor, moving from Lotto to Hugo Boss. He donned outfits from the German fashion house during his matches at the Australian Open. At the end of his campaign, the World No. 6 took the time to do a proper photoshoot alongside supermodel Hailey Bieber.

The brand will introduce a line of clothing as part of the Boss x Matteo Berrettini collection. A percentage of the revenue will be donated to a soon-to-be-announced charity founded by the Italian, to support underprivileged children in his home country.

Hailey Bieber Outfits @haileysoutfits Hailey Bieber and Matteo Berrettini for Hugo Boss. Hailey Bieber and Matteo Berrettini for Hugo Boss. https://t.co/VKnjXqi32t

