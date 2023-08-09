When is US Open 2023? When is the draw? What are the dates & schedule?

The US Open 2023 is only a few weeks away and we are in for two weeks of high-octane tennis in New York.

Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek were the men's and women's singles champions, respectively, at the hard-court Major in 2022. Both players will be favored to defend their titles in Flushing Meadows, although there are players who are capable of challenging them.

Whenever a Grand Slam is around, the obvious favorite for the men's singles title is Novak Djokovic, who has won the tournament thrice previously. The Serb will be a top contender to win the US Open this year, considering the fact that he has won 20 out of 21 Major matches so far this season, triumphing at the Australian Open and the French Open.

However, the US Open has produced six different champions in its last seven editions and this is one Major where we can expect some unpredictability in terms of who the winner will be.

2021 champion Daniil Medvedev is a heavy favorite to win the New York Major while the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev, Casper Ruud, and Holger Rune are all capable of having good runs.

The American players, especially Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe, have produced some promising performances over the past 12-15 months and we can expect them to do well in Flushing Meadows as well.

In the women's singles event, Iga Swiatek will be a heavy favorite to win but the likes of Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina have both beaten the Pole in 2023 and are capable of going all the way. The likes of Ons Jabeur, Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff can all go deep into the New York Major, as can players like Petra Kvitova and Marketa Vondrousova.

A lot of expectations will be pinned on local girls Gauff and Pegula, while Madison Keys can also do well.

When is the US Open 2023?

This season's US Open will take place from August 22 to September 10.

When is the draw for US Open 2023?

The singles draws for the New York Major will be released on August 24.

What are the dates and schedule for US Open 2023?

As per the official website of the US Open, the qualifying rounds for the men's and women's singles tournaments will start on August 22 and will go on until August 25. The main draw for the singles events will commence on August 28, with the opening round going on till August 29.

The quarterfinals will take place on September 5 and September 6, and the semifinals are set for September 7 and 8. The women's singles final at US Open 2023 is scheduled to be played on September 9, with the men's singles final taking place on September 10.