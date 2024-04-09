"When you win, everyone praises you...When I lose, I make sure I don't see any bad comments" - Daniil Medvedev on his relationship with social media

Daniil Medvedev recently spoke about how he likes to avoid social media after tough losses.

Medvedev is competing at the Monte-Carlo Masters this week. The Russian reached the semifinals and the quarterfinals in his last two appearances at the tournament in 2019 and 2023, respectively.

Speaking to the Russian daily 'Sport-Express' ahead of his Monte-Carlo opener, Daniil Medvedev shed some light on his turbulent relationship with social media. The 28-year-old asserted that using social media websites like Facebook was in vogue during his early years.

However, the World No. 4 maintained that a few comments made by fans would offend him at times, prompting him to use the site relatively less. He added that nowadays, he only checks social media if he wins his matches.

"I grew up in the era of social networks. When I was 10-12 years old, Facebook and VKontakte began to gain popularity," Daniil Medvedev said. "Therefore, to some extent I depend on them and try to use them as little as possible in order to read some comments - because everything that people write can offend. So I try to use them only in a positive way."

"When you win, everyone praises you. When you lose, it’s all negative. Therefore, when I win, I read something," he added. "Everyone praised me, it was nice. But when I lose, I don’t go to social networks and make sure I don’t see any bad comments. Some time will pass, I’ll win again, and then I’ll come back again."

"I lost against Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz...I want to be better than them" - Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev lost to Jannik Sinner in the semifinals of Miami Open 2024

Daniil Medvedev has been in great form over the last year. Regardless of his heartbreaking championship-match defeats at the 2023 US Open and the 2024 Australian Open, the Russian has shown a high propensity to improve his game.

During his press conference following a 1-6, 2-6 blowout loss to Jannik Sinner in Miami, Medvedev claimed he is devoted to matching his top rivals on the court.

"I have been in some finals and I lost against Sinner, Djokovic, and Alcaraz, and for sure I want to beat them and, let's say, be better than them," Daniil Medvedev said last month. "But I didn't manage to do it and I have to work on it either mentally or tennis-wise."

The 28-year-old has dropped his last five ATP finals from September 2023 to March 2024. He is not worried about his recent rough match in title clashes, though, as he is prioritizing his preparations for the big tournaments at this point of his career.

"I'm going to play Monte-Carlo, Rome, Madrid, Roland Garros. It might be tough to get a title there, but, you know, yeah, if I would play ten (ATP) 250s a year, I'd probably get some titles," he said. "Never be too confident, but I'm sure I would be able to, but I'm trying to play the best tournaments in the world."