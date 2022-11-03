“When you’re Serena Williams, you could probably just go wait” – Andy Roddick responds to Serena Williams’ question regarding zoom etiquette

Andy Roddick had some creative answers to Serena Williams' recent question about the appropriate way to request a toilet break while on zoom.

Williams recently asked her social media followers about the appropriate way to take a toilet break while on a zoom call.

“What is the etiquette when on zoom and you have to go to the bathroom??,” Williams asked her followers.

Serena Williams @serenawilliams What is the etiquette when on zoom and you have to go to the bathroom?? What is the etiquette when on zoom and you have to go to the bathroom??

The Tennis Channel, during a conversation with Roddick, turned the 23-time Grand Slam champion’s question over to Roddick as he has been accustomed to using Zoom since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The American was quick to come up with solutions, with one being a direct approach and another involving her sneaking away unnoticed.

“Yeah, I’m assuming she wasn’t at a place where she could just wait for a commercial break. You no maybe that’d be weird but you know is it any different than any meeting? 'May please be excused I need to go to the restroom' and then a quick comeback or you know if there’s eight people on a zoom you text the one you know and say 'hey can you maybe have an extended version of an answer here for a minute I gotta you no hit the head real quick',” Andy Roddick said.

The host, however, retorted that since she is Serena Williams, people would definitely notice her absence.

“Yeah, except when you’re Serena Williams unlike everybody else on a 50-person zoom you can’t just subtly sneak out for a break because everybody notices what you’re doing,” the host replied.

Roddick added that since she is the 23-time Grand Slam champion, she could ask them to wait while she steps away from the call.

“I assume it’s not that difficult and when you’re Serena Williams, you could probably just go wait,” he stated.

“Serena has taught me so much and there’s so much you can learn just from being around greatness" - Venus Williams on sister Serena Williams

The Williams Sisters at the 2022 US Open.

In an interview with Glamour UK, Venus Williams spoke of her admiration for her sister Serena Williams. She stated that Serena has taught her a lot and that she is the greatest.

"Serena has taught me so much and there’s so much you can learn just from being around greatness and that’s what she is - the greatest ever," Venus Williams said.

The 42-year-old further stated that she treats her sister’s success as her own.

"It’s more of a motivation and when I see her doing great, it’s my success. It’s also motivating for me and lets me know I also can do that, and that’s how you have to look at other people’s success," she said.

"I love seeing people do great… I don’t like to see anyone fail. I like to see my opponents lose against me, but other than that I like to ride that energy that other people bring with success," she added.

Poll : 0 votes