"Whenever I post photos in Instagram, some guy always comments, 'Nice armpits'" - Daria Saville & Daria Kasatkina exchange banter on Aussie's armpits

Daria Saville and Daria Kasatkina had a hilarious exchange about the former's armpits during a practice session at the recently-concluded Miami Open.

Kasatkina, who is also a YouTube content creator alongside her girlfriend Natalia Zabiiako, recently released a vlog episode in which she and Zabiiako interacted with several players who were at the Miami Open. One of those was Russia-born Australian player Saville.

During a break in practice, Saville asked if she had a messy head and armpits. Kasatkina told Saville that the Australian is amazing and then asked Zabiiako to record the Australian's armpits.

"I probably have a mess on my head, right?" Saville asked.

"Dash, you are amazing," Kasatkina told Saville.

"And armpits," Saville added.

"Film her armpits already, she wants it so much," Kasatkina told Zabiiako.

At this point, Saville went on to say how a man on social media compliments her armpits whenever she posts photos of herself playing tennis.

"Whenever I post tennis photos on Instagram, some guy always comments, 'nice armpits'," Saville said.

Both Daria Saville and Daria Kasatkina have endured contrasting fates at the Charleston Open

Daria Kasatkina and Daria Saville during a doubles match at Wimbledon 2016

Daria Kasatkina and Daria Saville have both endured contrasting outings at the ongoing Charleston Open. Both players entered the WTA 500 event at the back of early exits in Miami; Kasatkina lost in the third round while Saville was ousted in the second.

Kasatkina entered the Charleston Open seeded fourth and started with a hard-fought 6-3, 0-6, 6-1 win over Ashlyn Krueger before registering a comprehensive 6-1, 6-4 victory over 15th seed Angelina Kalinina to reach the quarterfinals.

Here, the Russian came back from a set down to defeat Jaqueline Cristian 6-7(4), 6-2, 6-3. Daria Kasatkina faced top seed Jessica Pegula in the semifinals and won a thrilling encounter 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(5) to book her place in the final.

Daria Saville, on the other hand, had to qualify for the main draw of the Charleston Open with wins over Grace Min and Heather Watson. The Aussie bagged a hard-fought 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 win over Tamara Korpatsch in the first round.

She then faced seventh seed Elina Svitolina in the Round of 32 and suffered a 6-2, 6-4 defeat.

