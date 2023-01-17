"Whenever we would run into each other, he would whisper in my ear, 'You're the queen'" - Billie Jean King remembers Muhammad Ali on his 81st birthday

Tennis icon Billie Jean King recently wished on what would have been Muhammad Ali's 81st birthday. The American boxer, regarded as arguably the greatest to ever grace the sport, had died on June 3, 2016.

Cassius Marcellus Clay Jr., aka Muhammad Ali, was born in Kentucky, United States, in 1942. The American is regularly ranked among the all-time greats of professional boxing.

In 1984, he announced that he had been suffering from Parkinson's syndrome, which had worsened his health gradually. Following a series of hospital visits due to worsening health, the American breathed his last in 2016.

Jean King, 79, turned to social media to post about the boxer's 81st birthday. She reminisced about their relationship and revealed how Ali would shower praise on the former American tennis player.

"Today would have been Muhammad Ali's 81st birthday. Whenever we would run into each other, he would whisper in my ear, 'Billie Jean, you're the queen'. He is a legend whose legacy continues today," Billie Jean King captioned her tweet.

Billie Jean King is the recipient of the 2021 Muhammad Ali Legacy Award at the Sports Illustrated Awards

Legendary tennis player Billie Jean King was the winner of the renowned Muhammad Ali Legacy Award at the Sports Illustrated Awards in 2021. Originally named the Sportsman Legacy Award, it was later renamed the Muhammad Ali Legacy Award and established in 2018.

The award honors people "whose dedication to the ideals of sportsmanship has spanned decades and whose career in athletics has directly or indirectly touched the world." It is named after the renowned boxer who has appeared on multiple Sports Illustrated covers.

"@BillieJeanKing has spent her life fighting for equality," tweeted the Sports Illustrated handle. "That's why she's Sports Illustrated's 2021 Muhammad Ali Legacy Award recipient."

The 12-time Grand Slam singles winner reacted by saying that winning such a prestigious award, named after the great boxer, was a great honor for her.

"He (Muhammad Ali) really cared about people," she told SI.com. "And so, this is really an honor."

Billie Jean King reflected on the influence Muhammad Ali had on her life and her legacy, recalling how they frequently discussed this whenever they crossed paths.

"Everyone's gotta do their part every single day," she said. "You never know how you are going to touch another person's life or how they are going to touch yours. So pay attention."

