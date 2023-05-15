Where is Anna Kournikova now? All you need to know about the former doubles World No. 1's life post-retirement

Anna Kournikova was regarded as one of the brightest talents in women's tennis when she made her debut on the WTA Tour in 1995 at the age of 14.

Kournikova won her first-ever professional match, defeating German player Marketa Kotcha at the 1995 Moscow Ladies Open. Over the next couple of years, she would become a more complete player and compete at the highest level more regularly.

The Russian, who trained under legendary American tennis coach Nick Bollettieri, went on to make her Grand Slam debut at the 1996 US Open, reaching the fourth round. That year, Kournikova also represented Russia at the Olympics and the Fed Cup. These achievements helped her end the 1996 season ranked World No. 57, an improvement of 224 spots in one year, thus winning the WTA Newcomer of the Year award.

In 1997, Kournikova attained her best singles result at any tennis tournament, reaching the semifinals at Wimbledon. The then-teenager beat the likes of Anke Huber and then-French Open champion Iva Majoli along the way before losing to eventual champion and future doubles partner Martina Hingis.

While Kournikova failed to win a WTA singles title in her career, she did well enough to break into the top 10, reaching her highest-ever singles ranking of No. 8 in 2000.

It was the doubles game where Kournikova tasted success, becoming the World No. 1 in 1999. She won the women's doubles titles at the 1999 and 2002 Australian Open, as well as the 1999 and 2000 WTA Tour finals, all with partner Martina Hingis.

Sadly, injuries, constant back pain, and stress fractures cut short Kournikova's career. She was forced to retire from the sport in May 2003, mere eight years after her debut. Kournikova retired with 16 doubles titles to her name.

In 2001, Kournikova starred in a music video for Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias' track 'Escape.' This appearance helped Kournikova garner a lot of attention and she was the most Googled athlete in 2001. Soon after shooting the video, the Russian started dating Iglesias. The two have been together since then.

What is Anna Kournikova up to nowadays?

U.S. Open - Day 11

After retiring from professional tennis in 2003, Anna Kournikova has been leading a very private life. She currently lives in Miami Beach, Florida, with her kids. Kournikova shares three children, twins, Nicholas and Lucy (born December 2017) and Mary (born January 2020), with Iglesias.

While it's not known whether the two are married, Kournikova has taken up Iglesias' name. She is also spotted wearing engagement and wedding rings in her photos on Instagram.

Kournikova has also been very silent on social media. Her last post on Instagram was on May 8, 2022. It was dedicated to Iglesias, where she wished him a happy birthday.

"Happy Birthday to the most amazing Dad! We super love you!!!" the post was captioned.

Anna Kournikova's personal wealth

Anna Kournikova is worth around $50 million. She has made her money from playing tennis, earning $3.5 million, and various modeling and branding deals. Kournikova had partnered with Adidas, Omega, and Berlei in the early 2000s and in a short time, her earnings from collaborations outdid the prize money she brought in from playing professional tennis.

Anna Kournikova's charitable initiatives

After hanging up her racquets, the 41-year-old continued to participate in several charity tennis events for various good causes like AIDS awareness.

Kournikova participated in the Advanta World TeamTennis Smash Hits celebrity tennis tournament in 2008. The event was meant to raise funds for the Elton John's AIDS Foundation and the Atlanta Aids Partnership Fund.

The Russian has also volunteered to assist HIV/AIDS patients worldwide. Later on, she became the Global Ambassador of the Population Services International organization.

Poll : 0 votes