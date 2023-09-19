Andy Roddick and his wife Brooklyn Decker attended John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s 10th wedding anniversary and vow renewal ceremony in Lake Como, Italy.

Roddick and Decker began dating in 2007 and tied the knot in 2009. They have two children together, Hank and Stevie, who were born in 2015 and 2017, respectively.

The anniversary celebrations took place on September 14 at Villa Pizzo, the same venue where Legend and Teigen tied the knot a decade ago. Decker wore a black dress donning a bob haircut, while Roddick opted for a black tuxedo.

Decker posted pictures from the event on her Instagram on Monday, September 18.

"Celebrating your love, where it all began, a decade later makes me overwhelmingly happy. Congratulations, you crazy kids, this is just the beginning," Decker wrote on Instagram.

"Andy Roddick was so brutally competitive" - Serena Williams' former coach Rick Macci

Andy Roddick at the 2003 US Open

Serena Williams' former coach Rick Macci recently shared insights into Andy Roddick's competitiveness during his early years as a budding tennis player.

Macci reminisced about his coaching experience with Roddick during a recent ATP Tennis Radio Podcast episode.

"I did work a lot with Christian Ruud, Vincent Spadea, there's been other guys who didn't become top 10 in the world. But Roddick, his thirst for competition was like no other. The guy was so brutally competitive," Macci said.

Macci also stated that he was taken aback by the rapid progress of the young American, attributing these improvements to his strong mindset.

"He was about 6'2" or whatever, when I thought he was going to win the US Open, at 19 or 20. When he grew up at 14-15, his serve just went a whole another level. But it was more the internal," he said.

Macci also stated that there were high expectations for Roddick to step into the shoes of renowned players such as Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi.

"People always looked at Andy like ‘Is he the next [Pete] Sampras or [Andre] Agassi?’ You know he was never gonna be that in my opinion. But I think, he overachieved, and I tell him this," he said.

Andy Roddick secured a sole Grand Slam victory at the 2003 US Open, reaching his career peak as the World No. 1 in the same year before his retirement in 2012.