Where does Carlos Alcaraz play next? Know the Spaniard's rest of the year's schedule

Carlos Alcaraz is out of the US Open, following a four-set loss to 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev on Friday. The defeat ended the 20-year-old's title defence on a whimper.

In a tight opening set that went to a tiebreak, a mistake from Alcaraz gave Medvedev the mini-break and eventually the first set. The Russian dropped only one set in the next set to take a commnanding two-set lead.

Alcaraz responded with a 6-3 set in the third, but a first comeback from two sets down wasn't on the cards for the Spaniard. Medvedev broke for 4-2 and served out victory, saving three break points to see out win and reach his third US Open final, where he will meet three-time champion Novak Djokovic on Sunday.

Meanwhile, following his North American sojourn, Alcaraz is returning to Spain on Saturday but has pulled out of the Davis Cup due to fatigue. He will next be in action in the Asian swing - at the ATP 500 Beijing Open (Sept. 28 to Oct. 4) and the Shanghai Masters (Oct. 4-15).

The rest of his schedule will be in Europe, where he plays the Basel Open (Oct. 23-29) and Paris-Bercy Masters (Oct. 30 to Nov. 5). Alcaraz will wind up his season at the ATP Finals in Turin (Nov. 12-19).

Later that month, the Spaniard will play the La Monumental Bullring Exhibition in Mexico. the date for which is yet to be announced.

What did Daniil Medvedev say after beating Carlos Alcaraz in US Open SF?

Carlos Alcaraz is one of the finest young players on the Tour and is in the midst of another impressive season. Following his US Open semifinal loss to Medvedev, he dropped to 58-7 on the season and an impressive 16-2 at Flushing Meadows.

That concluded a rather underwhelming North American hardcourt swing for the reigning Wimbledon champion, who crashed out in the Canada Open quarterfinals and Cincinnati third round.

Nevertheless, Medvedev was all praise for the young player, saying after his win on Friday night (as per ATP):

"I said I needed to play 11 out of 10. I played 12 out of 10, except the third set. That's the only way. I don't know if he's still 20 or 21, but (he is) so young, already two Grand Slams, World No. 1 for many weeks."

He added:

"It's honestly just pretty unbelievable and I think nobody has done it before him. To beat him, you need to be better than yourself and I managed to do it."

Carlos Alcaraz will now drop to No. 2 in the ATP rankings next week, with Djokovic set to take over at No. 1 regardless of how he fares in the final against Medvedev on Sunday.