Where is Emma Raducanu playing next? Check out her schedule for the upcoming hardcourt swing 

Emma Raducanu will begin her hardcourt season next week when she participates in the Citi Open that begins on July 30. She will be making her debut at the WTA 250 event.

The Citi Open was called off in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 and the event returns to the women's tour after three years. Jessica Pegula was the champion of the last edition played in 2019

Seven-time Major winner Venus Williams will return to the singles tour at the hardcourt event in Washington D.C after being awarded a wildcard for the main draw. Former World No. 1 Simona Halep, Victoria Azarenka, 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens and 2020 Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin (WC) are among players on the entry list.

Emma Raducanu will also be welcomed to the National Bank Open in Toronto which begins on August 8.

41 of the top 43-ranked players on the Hologic WTA Tour are on the entry list, including two-time Roland-Garros champion and World No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

Coco Gauff, Ons Jabeur, Naomi Osaka, Maria Sakkari, Paula Badosa and French Open semifinalist Leylah Fernandez will all feature at the WTA 1000 event. Camila Giorgi is the defending champion at the tournament.

Raducanu will continue her preparations for the US Open Championships at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati.

The tournament will welcome five former champions, including Serena Williams (2014-15), Victoria Azarenka (2013, 2020), Madison Keys (2019), Garbiñe Muguruza (2017) and Karolina Pliskova (2016).

Emma Raducanu's record at the US Open Championships

2021 US Open - Day 13 Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu took the tennis world by storm after winning the US Open championships in 2021 on her debut. She became the first tennis player in history to win a Grand Slam tournament after entering the main draw through the qualifiers.

The 19-year-old achieved this miraculous feat by winning ten matches in a row without dropping a set. She defeated the likes of Shelby Rogers, Belinda Bencic and Maria Sakkari en route to the final and outclassed Canadian and fellow maiden Major finalist Leylah Fernandez to lift the title.

US Open Tennis @usopen



Emma Raducanu was awarded an ESPY after her remarkable breakthrough over the last year. Taking home more hardwareEmma Raducanu was awarded an ESPY after her remarkable breakthrough over the last year. Taking home more hardware 🏆Emma Raducanu was awarded an ESPY after her remarkable breakthrough over the last year. https://t.co/V3ExPTBgJj

The Brit was ranked No. 345 before her success at the hardcourt major. She has moved up to 335 places in the WTA rankings and is currently the World No. 10.

Raducanu has not found it easy to have a significant impact in tournaments this year but will be determined to put her best foot forward at the US Open Championships. She'll begin her title defense at Flushing Meadows on August 29.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far