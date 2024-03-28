Danielle Collins has said that she wouldn't have had to justify her retirement as much as she has if she were a man.

The American said at this year's Australian Open that she would be calling it a day on her tennis career in 2024.

Collins recently booked her place in the semifinals of the Miami Open with a 6-3, 6-2 win over 23rd seed Caroline Garcia. She was asked during her post-match press conference whether her decision to retire was a hard one to make or a soft one.

The 30-year-old said that she has had to justify her retirement a number of times, something she wouldn't have to do if she were a male player.

"You know, I find it so interesting, because I kind of felt like when I was announcing my retirement, everyone has been so, like, congratulating me and so excited for me, but then on the other hand, I feel like I have had to justify my decision a lot. I feel like if I was a guy, I probably wouldn't have to justify it that much," Collins said.

The American further spoke about having a chronic disease that had an effect on her ability to get pregnant. She insisted that she has had to explain that repeatedly.

"No, but I think it's really interesting how in a lot of different situations I have had to kind of justify the reasons behind retirement. I'm living with a chronic inflammatory disease that affects your ability to get pregnant, and so that's, like, a deeply, like, personal situation. I've kind of explained that from time to time," she added.

Several fans on social media did not agree with Danielle Collins' comments, with one citing the example of when Roger Federer was persistently asked whether and why he was retiring.

"Nope. Where was she when everybody kept asking Fed if he was really retiring, and why... Over and over," the fan's comment read.

A fan's comment

One fan said that Collins was asked about her retirement because she was a big name and not because of her gender.

"I’m a big fan but gender has nothing to do with it. She’s a big name retiring , that’s why she gets asked," the fan's comment read.

A fan's comment

Another fan called the American's statement "bizarre".

"That was a bizare answer to a common question," the fan's comment read.

A fan's comment

Here are some more fan reactions:

A fan's comment

A fan's comment

A fan's comment

A fan's comment

A fan's comment

Danielle Collins will face Ekaterina Alexandrova in the semifinals of the Miami Open

Danielle Collins celebrates her win over Caroline Garcia at the Miami Open

After defeating Caroline Garcia, Danielle Collins will next take on 14th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in the semifinals of the Miami Open.

The Russian booked her place in the final four of a WTA 1000 event for the second time in her career by defeating fifth seed Jessica Pegula 3-6, 6-4, 6-4. This victory came after she beat World No. 1 Iga Swiatek 6-4, 6-2 in the fourth round.

This will be the very first encounter between Danielle Collins and Ekaterina Alexandrova, with the winner to reach their maiden WTA 1000 final. Whoever out of the two comes out on top, will take on either fourth seed Elena Rybakina or three-time champion Victoria Azarenka in the Miami Open final.

Poll : Will Danielle Collins win the Miami Open? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion