"Where do I even begin with explaining how wrong this is" - Tennis fans bewildered after after Carlos Alcaraz is placed ahead of Rafael Nadal in Wimbledon odds 

Tennis superstar Rafael Nadal has seen the likes of Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz deemed to be more of favorites going into Wimbledon this year. With the bookmakers releasing their SW19 odds, the 22-time Grand Slam has seen his fellow countryman have better odds than him.

Nadal has won the tournament on two occasions (2008 and 2010) and has reached the final thrice, in 2006, 2007 and 2011. He is in red-hot form this year after winning the first two Majors and is on course for a calendar Grand Slam.

After the odds were released, tennis fans took to social media to express their views on the subject.

"Where do I even begin with explaining how wrong this is," one fan wrote.

tash @natxshap Chris Oddo @TheFanChild Anybody have thoughts on the Fanduel Wimbledon odds?



Roddick: "Where is Marin Cilic on this list?" Anybody have thoughts on the Fanduel Wimbledon odds? Roddick: "Where is Marin Cilic on this list?" https://t.co/bG8OaRYG7b Where do I even begin with explaining how wrong this is twitter.com/thefanchild/st… Where do I even begin with explaining how wrong this is twitter.com/thefanchild/st…

Grant @granttennis15 @TheFanChild Tsitsipas has never made it past the QFs of any grass court tournament… Cilic should be favored over Stef. @TheFanChild Tsitsipas has never made it past the QFs of any grass court tournament… Cilic should be favored over Stef.

One fan opined that Nadal is the second favourite no matter what the surface is.

"Rafa is still second favourite for me no matter what surface, I think it only makes sense as the 2 time slam champ and one of the big 3. He’s 2nd and Matteo is 3rd especially seeing how Rafa attacked Matteo’s BH in AO. Alcaraz should be way lower considering we haven’t seen (1)," on user tweeted.

tash @natxshap @Mia44778350 Rafa is still second favourite for me no matter what surface, I think it only makes sense as the 2 time slam champ and one of the big 3. He’s 2nd and Matteo is 3rd especially seeing how Rafa attacked Matteo’s BH in AO. Alcaraz should be way lower considering we haven’t seen (1) @Mia44778350 Rafa is still second favourite for me no matter what surface, I think it only makes sense as the 2 time slam champ and one of the big 3. He’s 2nd and Matteo is 3rd especially seeing how Rafa attacked Matteo’s BH in AO. Alcaraz should be way lower considering we haven’t seen (1)

MARIA HENRY @MAZZAROO33 @TheFanChild How the heck Alcaraz is before Nadal, Berrettini and FAA in these odds I find mind boggling if I'm honest, certainly on grass at this stage of his career. Hype betting again like RG @TheFanChild How the heck Alcaraz is before Nadal, Berrettini and FAA in these odds I find mind boggling if I'm honest, certainly on grass at this stage of his career. Hype betting again like RG

ColeJThomas @colethomas88 @TheFanChild I would say Cilic is top 5 at worst 6th so agree with Andy @TheFanChild I would say Cilic is top 5 at worst 6th so agree with Andy

TennisBreak432 @TBreak432 @TheFanChild Alcaraz is more of a favorite than nadal or Berretini? Am I reading that right? Bc that’s absolutely insane @TheFanChild Alcaraz is more of a favorite than nadal or Berretini? Am I reading that right? Bc that’s absolutely insane

Max Sterman @MaxSterman



1) Cilic over Tsitsipas (as Roddick said)

2) Nadal should be 2nd favorite and Alcaraz 3rd (I think Alcaraz can be a great grass court player, but lack of experience on the surface might come back to haunt him) @TheFanChild I agree with the odds except:1) Cilic over Tsitsipas (as Roddick said)2) Nadal should be 2nd favorite and Alcaraz 3rd (I think Alcaraz can be a great grass court player, but lack of experience on the surface might come back to haunt him) @TheFanChild I agree with the odds except:1) Cilic over Tsitsipas (as Roddick said)2) Nadal should be 2nd favorite and Alcaraz 3rd (I think Alcaraz can be a great grass court player, but lack of experience on the surface might come back to haunt him)

Fans couldn't believe that Carlos Alcaraz was given better odds than Matteo Berrettini. The teenager is inexperienced on grass while Berrettini was a Wimbledon finalist last year.

"Crazy to see Alcaraz before Nadal and Matteo. The latter is the last year runner up, while how many matches did Alcaraz play on grass so far," another fan wrote.

Anto NEEDS TO FINISH HER MASTERS @Antonella_piaz @TheFanChild Crazy to see Alcaraz before Nadal and Matteo. The latter is the last year runner up, while how many matches did Alcaraz play on grass so far? @TheFanChild Crazy to see Alcaraz before Nadal and Matteo. The latter is the last year runner up, while how many matches did Alcaraz play on grass so far?

Amin B @AminStereo @TheFanChild These betting companies are the new hype machine and we don’t know it. @TheFanChild These betting companies are the new hype machine and we don’t know it.

Noelani137Aiday @AidayNoelani137 (And yes,where is Cilic?And Berrettini should be after Djokovic..etc). @TheFanChild Well,Alcaraz had bigger odds to win Roland Garros than Rafa,so I'm in awe how he's not in front of Djokovic at Wimbledon?(And yes,where is Cilic?And Berrettini should be after Djokovic..etc). @TheFanChild Well,Alcaraz had bigger odds to win Roland Garros than Rafa,so I'm in awe how he's not in front of Djokovic at Wimbledon? 😌 (And yes,where is Cilic?And Berrettini should be after Djokovic..etc).

vintageaddicted @cestlaviemacher



Total nonsense. Nadal won 2 slams this year, why shouldn't he win even Wimbledon since he's full of confidence?



Alcaraz still hasn't made a slam SF and on grass has no experience.



Nadal is even more favourite than Djokovic right now. @TheFanChild Imagine putting Alcaraz before Nadal lolTotal nonsense. Nadal won 2 slams this year, why shouldn't he win even Wimbledon since he's full of confidence?Alcaraz still hasn't made a slam SF and on grass has no experience.Nadal is even more favourite than Djokovic right now. @TheFanChild Imagine putting Alcaraz before Nadal lol 💀Total nonsense. Nadal won 2 slams this year, why shouldn't he win even Wimbledon since he's full of confidence?Alcaraz still hasn't made a slam SF and on grass has no experience.Nadal is even more favourite than Djokovic right now.

"We don't give him enough credit just because he's so good on clay" - Andy Roddick backs Rafael Nadal's chances at Wimbledon 2022

Rafael Nadal at the 2019 Wimbledon Championships

After winning the French Open earlier this month with the aid of numerous injections to deal with his chronic foot injury, Rafael Nadal made it clear that he wouldn't resort to the same procedures to participate in tournaments going ahead. That in turn cast doubt on the 22-time Grand Slam champion's participation at SW19.

However, as things stand, the Spaniard will partake in the third Major of the year and former World No. 1 Andy Roddick believes that Rafael Nadal should be one of the favorites.

"Is Rafa Nadal, did that procedure help? Is he going to be able to play well on the grass? When he is there, he is very good on grass," Roddick said, adding, "We always forget that he has won Wimbledon twice, right? We don't give him enough credit just because he's so good on clay."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far