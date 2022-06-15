"Where do I even begin with explaining how wrong this is" - Tennis fans bewildered after after Carlos Alcaraz is placed ahead of Rafael Nadal in Wimbledon odds 

Tennis superstar Rafael Nadal has seen the likes of Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz deemed to be more of favorites going into Wimbledon this year. With the bookmakers releasing their SW19 odds, the 22-time Grand Slam has seen his fellow countryman have better odds than him.
Nadal has won the tournament on two occasions (2008 and 2010) and has reached the final thrice, in 2006, 2007 and 2011. He is in red-hot form this year after winning the first two Majors and is on course for a calendar Grand Slam.
After the odds were released, tennis fans took to social media to express their views on the subject.
"Where do I even begin with explaining how wrong this is," one fan wrote.
One fan opined that Nadal is the second favourite no matter what the surface is.
"Rafa is still second favourite for me no matter what surface, I think it only makes sense as the 2 time slam champ and one of the big 3. He’s 2nd and Matteo is 3rd especially seeing how Rafa attacked Matteo’s BH in AO. Alcaraz should be way lower considering we haven’t seen (1)," on user tweeted.
Fans couldn't believe that Carlos Alcaraz was given better odds than Matteo Berrettini. The teenager is inexperienced on grass while Berrettini was a Wimbledon finalist last year.
"Crazy to see Alcaraz before Nadal and Matteo. The latter is the last year runner up, while how many matches did Alcaraz play on grass so far," another fan wrote.
"We don't give him enough credit just because he's so good on clay" - Andy Roddick backs Rafael Nadal's chances at Wimbledon 2022
After winning the French Open earlier this month with the aid of numerous injections to deal with his chronic foot injury, Rafael Nadal made it clear that he wouldn't resort to the same procedures to participate in tournaments going ahead. That in turn cast doubt on the 22-time Grand Slam champion's participation at SW19.
However, as things stand, the Spaniard will partake in the third Major of the year and former World No. 1 Andy Roddick believes that Rafael Nadal should be one of the favorites.
"Is Rafa Nadal, did that procedure help? Is he going to be able to play well on the grass? When he is there, he is very good on grass," Roddick said, adding, "We always forget that he has won Wimbledon twice, right? We don't give him enough credit just because he's so good on clay."