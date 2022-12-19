Where do Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff and Emma Raducanu begin their 2023 season: Tournaments, schedule, live streaming details, and more

The talented trio of Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, and Emma Raducanu will soon return to action as the 2023 WTA season beckons.

Swiatek dominated the 2022 season, winning eight tournaments, including two Grand Slam titles. Coco Gauff produced some impressive performances this year, most notably reaching the French Open final. Emma Raducanu, however, had a disappointing season as she lost 19 out of her 36 matches in 2022 and slipped to 80th in the WTA rankings.

All three athletes will look to build on their previous successes next season and it will be interesting to see how they fare. On that note, let's take a look at where Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, and Emma Raducanu will start their 2023 seasons.

Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek will hope to replicate her 2022 form next year

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek's first tournament of 2023 will be the United Cup which starts on December 29.

The 21-year-old is part of Poland's squad which also has Hubert Hurkacz and Magda Linette. The Poles are drawn in Group B of the United Cup alongside Switzerland and Kazakhstan, and have a good chance of progressing to the knockout stages. Iga Swiatek will play her singles matches against Yulia Putintseva and Belinda Bencic.

The United Cup will be held across three venues in Australia — the Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane, the RAC Arena in Perth, and the Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney.

The group stage of the tournament will start on December 29 and will go on till January 3. The knockout stages will commence on January 4, with the semifinals to be held on January 6 and 7. The final will take place on January 8.

Fans can catch the United Cup live on the following channels/websites:

Australia- Stan Sport

United States- ESPN

United Kingdom- Sky Sports

Canada- TSN

India- SonySix

Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff will start 2023 as the World No. 7

Coco Gauff will begin her 2023 season at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand. The 18-year-old American will enter the tournament as the top seed and is the only top-10 player competing.

The World No. 7 will be hoping for a strong start to the season, as she continues her search for her first Major in 2023. Other notable players competing in Auckland are Sloane Stephens, Leylah Fernandez, and Caty McNally.

The ASB Classic will start on January 2 and will conclude on January 8. The venue for the tournament is the ASB Tennis Centre in Auckland. Live streaming details of the tournament will be updated when available.

Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu will start her 2023 season in New Zealand

Emma Raducanu's first tournament of 2023 will also be the ASB Classic in Auckland. She joins Coco Gauff, Sloane Stephens, and Leylah Fernandez in the tournament. The Brit will not have high expectations heading into the WTA 250, given her recent return from injury, but she is capable of having a long run if she is at her best.

Raducanu's first tournament of the year, the ASB Classic, will start on January 2 and will conclude on January 8. The venue for the tournament is the ASB Tennis Centre in Auckland. Live streaming details of the tournament will be updated when available.

