Where does Iga Swiatek play next? China Open 2023 champion's schedule for rest of the year

Iga Swiatek defeated Liudmila Samsonova 6-2, 6-2 in the final to capture the China Open title. It was her 16th career title as well as her fifth of the season. She now has a record 63 wins on the tour this year, more than any other player.

Swiatek's triumph in Beijing marked her first at the WTA 1000 level since winning the Italian Open last year. Now, after a lengthy season, the former World No. 1 has just one more tournament on her calender - the WTA Finals.

Swiatek will be making her third consecutive appearance at the year-end championships. While she failed to make it past the group stage upon her debut in 2021, she reached the semifinals last year.

Swiatek's successful title defenses in Doha, Stuttgart and the French Open, along with several other deep runs, helped her secure a spot at the WTA Finals. A title at the elite season ending championship would further boost the Pole's already stacked resume.

Swiatek was initally scheduled to represent her country in the Billie Jean King Cup as well. However, the latter tournament takes place right after the WTA Finals, leaving her with little time to recover. The two events are also scheduled on different continents, further adding to her woes.

Swiatek then made the difficult choice to skip the Billie Jean King Cup. She did the same last year as well due to scheduling conflicts. With just one more tournament to compete in, she will be aiming to end the season on a high.

Iga Swiatek closes in on reclaiming the World No. 1 ranking from Aryna Sabalenka

Iga Swiatek at the 2023 China Open.

Iga Swiatek's 75 week reign at the top of the rankings came to an end following a fourth-round exit from the US Open. Aryna Sabalenka replaced her at the top, but the reigning French Open champion is hot on her tail to retake her place at the summit.

Following Swiatek's victory at the China Open, she now trails Sabalenka by just 385 points. The battle for the year-end No. 1 ranking will come down to whoever does better at the WTA Finals.

Swiatek does have a slight edge as she's defending fewer points that Sabalenka at the WTA Finals. While the former made the semifinals last year, the latter finished as the runner-up. Should the Pole manage to come out on top, she'll be crowned as the year-end No. 1 player for the second season in a row.