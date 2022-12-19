Where do Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic begin their 2023 season: Tournaments, schedule, live streaming details, and more

The likes of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will soon return to action as the 2023 ATP season beckons.

The 2022 season saw some stellar performances in the men's game, with some new stars breaking out while the older statesmen had their moments of dominance as well.

Nadal won the Australian Open and the French Open while Djokovic clinched the Wimbledon title. Carlos Alcaraz won the US Open and became the youngest-ever World No. 1.

The three will look to win as many titles as they can in 2023 and it will be interesting to see how they fare.

On that note, let's take a look at where Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will start their season.

Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal in action at the 2022 ATP Finals

Rafael Nadal's first tournament of 2023 will be the United Cup, which starts end of this year. The 36-year-old is part of a Spanish squad that consists of Pablo Carreno Busta and Paula Badosa, among others.

Spain are a part of Group D of the tournament alongside Great Britain and Australia, and will look to book their place in the next round. Nadal will carry a lot of his nation's hopes, and will face Cameron Norrie and Nick Kyrgios in the group stage.

The United Cup will be held across three venues in Australia — the Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane, the RAC Arena in Perth and the Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney.

The group stage of the tournament will start on December 29 and will go on until January 3. The knockout stages will commence on January 4, with the semifinals to be held from January 6-7. The final will take place on January 8.

Fans can catch the live action of the United Cup on the following channels/websites.

Australia- Stan Sport

United States- ESPN

United Kingdom- Sky Sports

Canada- TSN

India- Sony Six

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic's first tournament of 2023 will be the Adelaide International 1. The Serb is the top seed at the ATP 250 tournament, with some big names taking part in it. These include Felix Auger-Aliassime, Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev.

The likes of Jannik Sinner, Holger Rune and Denis Shapovalov will also compete, thus making it an interesting player field. Djokovic will enter the tournament as the heaviest favorite to win.

The Adelaide International 1 will start on January 1 and will take place at the Memorial Drive Tennis Centre. The competition will conclude on January 8.

Fans in Australia can follow the tournament live on Stan Sport and Channel 9.

Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz is scheduled to play his first tournament of 2023 at the Australian Open as he is not on the entry list for any of the competitions preceding it. The World No. 1 suffered a third-round exit at the Asia-Pacific Major this year and will be among the favorites to win it in 2023.

The 2023 Australian Open will start on January 16 and will end on January 29. Fans can catch live action of the tournament on the following channels/sites:

USA- ESPN

Canada- TSN

UK- Eurosport

India- Sony Six

