Where is Richard Williams? What is the father of Venus and Serena Williams doing now?

Richard Williams, the father of Venus and Serena Williams, has gained a lot of popularity over the past few months following the release of the biopic King Richard.

The movie portrays how Richard Williams coached Venus and Serena Williams and helped shape their careers as two of the greatest tennis players of all time.

Will Smith portrayed the titular role and won the Academy Award for Best Actor. The movie was nominated for another five Oscars, including Best Picture.

Where is Richard Williams now?

Williams currently resides in Atlanta, but his health has not been poor. The 80-year-old suffered two strokes in 2016 and is under his son Chavoita LeSane's care.

Williams has also been involved in a prolonged legal battle with his third wife Lakeisha Williams since 2017 when the two filed for divorce. Lakeisha filed for bankruptcy in hopes of saving the Williams family home in Palm Beach, Florida.

The divorce between Richard and Lakeisha Williams is yet to be finalized and the latter recently filed a motion to prevent it from going through. Her attorney Sara Lawrence wrote in court documents that the two have reconciled and there hasn't been much development in the divorce proceedings since August 2019.

"The wife believes that the parties have reconciled and have engaged in an active marital life including having regular weekly sexual relations including but not limited to on January 9, 2022 the night before filing this motion," Lawrence was quoted as writing by Daily Mail.

Lawrence also wrote that Lakeisha needs Richard Williams to pay her legal fees given his access to more resources given his fame and wealth through coaching Venus and Serena Williams along with movie rights for King Richard.

"The wife has a need for the husband to pay these fees as he has a superior ability to pay from the regular and steady reimbursement of his expenses by his famous and very rich daughters Serena and Venus Williams," she wrote

Not long back, Richard Williams' son and spokesperson LeSane spoke about the family's opposition to Will Smith slapping host Chris Rock during the Academy Awards ceremony.

"We don't know all the details of what happened, but we don't condone anyone hitting anyone unless it's in self-defense."

Richard Williams' role in coaching Venus and Serena Williams into the champions that they have become today, and the depiction of it in King Richard has elevated the respect many have had for him.

