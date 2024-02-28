"Where's the limit ATP?" - Roberto Carballes Baena continues attack on "dangerous" court conditions at Chile Open

Roberto Carballes Baena has continued to voice his concern over "dangerous" court conditions at the Chile Open.

Baena squared off against Corentin Moutet in the first round of the ATP 250 event at Club Deportivo Universidad Catolica on Tuesday, February 27. The Spaniard found it difficult to adjust to the tricky court conditions. He engaged in disputes with the referee and received a point penalty as he eventually succumbed to a 6-3, 5-7, 6-2 defeat against Moutet.

Beana, seventh-seeded at Santiago, was visibly frustrated after the match and blamed the court for his upsetting loss. The 30-year-old called for the tournament to be canceled and said it was a "shame" that the ATP made players compete on such a court.

"What do you want me to tell you, that the tournament is sh*t? That on the court you can’t play? I think it’s a shame that an ATP is played on this court, I think it’s dangerous for the players. Hopefully this tournament will never be held again," Baena told CLAY.

On Wednesday, Baena extended his protest through social media by sharing a clip from his match against Moutet where a backhand off the Frenchman ended with the ball barely bouncing due to the uneven surface.

"Where's the @atptour limit? Unplayable and dangerous tracks for players," Baena wrote on his Instagram stories.

Roberto Carballes Baena's Instagram story on Wednesday

"I was afraid to tighten my leg" - Roberto Carballes Baena on playing with fear of injury at Chile Open

Roberto Carballes Baena at the 2024 Australian Open

Roberto Carballes Baena stated that he played with caution against Corentin Moutet as he constantly feared getting injured by the irregular conditions at the Chile Open.

Baena reckoned that playing on a surface with such "terrible bounces" was a game of luck.

"This is not tennis, in the end this becomes the tombola, with fear all the time to get injured and with terrible bounces… and sometimes the ball doesn’t even bounce," Baena stated, as per CLAY.

The Spaniard maintained that he was wary of tightening his legs during points as he felt them sinking into the surface each time. He also mentioned ending up with back discomfort after the match.

"I did feel that I could get injured. Every time I was forced I was afraid to tighten my leg because it was sinking all the time. In fact I ended up with discomfort in my back," he added.

Roberto Carballes Baena is currently on a four-match losing streak on the tour. Meanwhile, Moutet will face Thiago Agustin Tirante in the Chile Open second round on Wednesday.