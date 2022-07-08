Where is Taylor Fritz from? A look into the American's personal life

Taylor Fritz made quite the impact at this year's Wimbledon. He arrived at the tournament in great form, having won his third ATP title and second on grass at the Eastbourne International. He reached his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal at the All England Club, but lost to Rafael Nadal in a five-set thriller.

However, the American's good run of form has established him as one of the ATP's leading stars and curiosity about the 24-year-old is at an all-time high. He was born to Guy Henry Fritz and Kathy May, both former tennis players. He grew up in Rancho Santa Fe in San Diego, California, and currently resides in Rancho Palos Verdes, Los Angeles, California.

Fritz won the biggest title of his career in his home state earlier this year. He snapped Nadal's 20-match winning streak in the final of the Indian Wells Masters in March. He was a semifinalist at the tournament in 2021 as well.

Taylor Fritz decided to focus on tennis full time instead of going to college

Taylor Fritz at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships

Taylor Fritz studied at Torrey Pines High School in San Diego, California. However, in the midst of his sophomore year, he switched to an online high school so that he would be able to compete in tennis tournaments.

Fritz had a highly successful career as a junior as well, winning the 2015 US Open and being a finalist at the 2015 French Open. He finished the year as the top-ranked junior and was also named the 2015 ITF Junior World Champion.

Many players in the US play collegiate tennis before switching over to the main tour full time. On the men's side, John Isner and Cameron Norrie are a couple of players who've made a name for themselves on the ATP tour after playing college tennis. Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins is one such example on the women's side, coming through the college circuit and successfully transitioning to the WTA tour.

Fritz had the opportunity to do the same as he received scholarship offers from multiple universities, including USC. His father also wanted him to gain some experience by playing on the college circuit.

But Fritz decided to skip college entirely and instead focused on going pro. The decision worked out rather well for him. He reached his maiden ATP final at the 2016 Memphis Open, doing so in this third tournament. He was the second-fastest American to reach an ATP final.

Fritz's career has been on a steady incline ever since. This year, he has finally taken the next step in his professional journey by performing well at the big tournaments and becoming a consistent presence at the top of the men's game.

