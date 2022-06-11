Where were Venus and Serena Williams born and brought up?

Venus Williams and Serena Williams are considered two of the greatest players in women's tennis history. Venus and Serena Williams faced many obstacles while growing up and came from humble beginnings. Venus was born in Lynwood, California and Serena was born in Saginaw, Michigan.

When their father, Richard Williams, saw the two sisters' potential, he uprooted his family from Compton, California to West Palm Beach, Florida. Upon the move, Venus and Serena were enrolled in Rick Macci's Delray Beach Tennis Academy

The move paid off royally. Venus and Serena went on to become legends in tennis. Both of them landed a $12 million sponsorship deal in their teens.

Richard Williams was instrumental in the rise of the Williams sisters. The movie King Richard pays tribute to the father's hard work and sacrifices, with the titular role being played by Will Smith.

Where do Venus and Serena Williams live today?

Serena and Venus Williams at the US open

Both Venus and Serena Williams are among the most successful tennis players ever. The sisters sold their long-time South Florida home bought in 1998 a few years ago. Venus has also owned property in the Hollywood Hills.

Her current home is a luxurious and secluded estate in Jupiter Island, Florida. It is a waterfront property with its very own beach. Venus spent 10 million dollars on her "retirement home" in 2019.

Serena Williams is the younger half of the superstar duo of the Williams Sisters. Serena also owns luxury properties in Bel-Air and Paris which function as secondary homes. Serena currently lives in a posh enclave located north of Miami.

Like her sister, she owns a sprawling waterfront property. Serena had her home designed by V Starr, Venus’s world-class design firm. Serena lives in her modern coastal palace with her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian and their young daughter, Olympia.

The Williams sisters started life in very humble circumstances but today are super successful athletes. The two sisters are also savvy entrepreneurs with several business projects and ventures.

Serena started her own venture capital firm, Serena Ventures. The company aims to empower entrepreneurs and startups, especially among underrepresented communities.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far