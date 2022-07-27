Where is Venus Williams playing next? Check out her schedule for the upcoming hardcourt swing 

Venus Williams will play her first singles match this season when she participates at the Citi Open that starts on July 30. Tournament organizers announced on Thursday that she has accepted a wildcard entry for the event.

The seven-time Major winner played her last match at the 2021 Chicago Women's Open on August 24. She was outfoxed by Taiwanese tennis player Hsieh Su-Wei in straight sets in the first round.

The Citi Open is coming back after three years in the dark due to COVID-19 restrictions. Williams was looking forward to joining the singles tour after making her return to tennis in the mixed doubles event at Wimbledon in July. She partnered with Jamie Murray and reached the last 16 of the tournament.

Williams gave a statement in the announcement made by the Citi Open, sharing her excitement for returning to the tour and "the nation's capital' to compete and play tennis.

"I love Washington, D.C., and returning to the nation’s capital to play in front of a community that has supported me so strongly feels like a homecoming, I am looking forward to being back on the courts and competing in D.C. soon,” Venus Williams said in a statement

The American was also awarded a wildcard at the 2022 National Bank Open in Toronto. She announced her inclusion and shared her excitement to be back at the WTA 1000 event, which starts on August 5.

"I'm so excited to be back playing at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers, I love the city, the tournament, and i look forward to being back in Toronto," Venus Williams said

The hardcourt event will also host World No. 1 Iga Swiatek and 2022 Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina. Former World No. 3 Simona Halep, Bianca Andreescu, Karolina Pliskova, Ons Jabeur and 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams are also set to feature in Toronto.

Williams will continue her comeback at the Cincinnati Open and push on to her first singles Major event at the US Open since her second-round loss to Ons Jabeur at Wimbledon 2021.

Venus Williams' record at the US Open championships

2017 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 11

Venus Williams has an outstanding record at the US Open Championships, registering 79 wins from 98 matches at the hardcourt Major.

The American finished as the runner-up on her first appearance in the New York Major. She was unable to fend off top seed Martina Hingis and settled for second place in 1997.

Williams won her first US Open title in 2000 and defended her crown in 2001. She also made the final in 2002 but couldn't get over the line against her sister Serena Williams. She's made the semifinals at Flushing Meadows nine times in her career and most recently in 2017.

Venus & Serena Williams transformed tennis forever when they met in primetime in the 2001 US Open final.



Venus & Serena Williams transformed tennis forever when they met in primetime in the 2001 US Open final.

The 42-year-old was ousted by Karolina Muchova in the first round in 2020 which was her last appearance at Flushing Meadows.

