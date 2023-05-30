Where to Watch French Open 2023 in USA?

The 2023 French Open has already started, and we are in for two weeks of exciting tennis action. This year's edition of the clay court will be the first since 2004 to not feature. However, there are a lot of top players who will feature in the tournament.

Three players from the United States are among the Top 10 seeds in the singles events, namely Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, and Taylor Fritz. On that note, here is everything American viewers need to know about the French Open.

French Open 2023 Schedule

Here is a detailed look at the schedule:

Men’s and women’s first round - May 28, 29 & 30.

Men’s and women’s second round - May 31 & June 1.

Men’s and women’s third round - June 2 & 3.

Men’s and women’s fourth round - June 4 & 5.

Men’s and women’s quarter-finals - June 6 & 7.

Men’s and women’s semi-finals - June 8 & 9.

Women's final - June 10.

Men's final - June 11.

Which channels will show French Open 2023 in USA?

Roland Garros will be broadcast in the USA on Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV, and Bally Sports.

Who are the players from USA to watch out for?

Jessica Pegula in action at the French Open

In the women's singles event, Jessica Pegula probably has the best possible chance of winning. The 29-year-old has produced some pretty good performances over the past year or so, and she is capable of launching a title challenge if she is at her best.

Pegula started the French Open with a 6-4, 6-2 win over compatriot Danielle Collins. She will next face Camila Giorgi and could take on either 28th seed Elise Mertens or Camila Osorio in the third round if she advances.

Pegula should manage to make it to the quarterfinals, and with Maria Sakkari and Belinda Bencic already out, there is a strong chance of her reaching the semifinals should she get to the last eight.

Sixth seed Coco Gauff reached last year's French Open final and will be expected to have a good run in 2023 as well. The teenager booked her place in the second round by beating Rebeka Masarova 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 in the opening round.

With Veronuka Kudermetova eliminated, there is a fair chance Gauff could reach the quarterfinals, where she could face a daunting task against Iga Swiatek. Madison Keys and Shelby Rogers are among the seeds, while Sloane Stephens ousted Maria Sakkari in the opening round.

Taylor Fritz is the highest-ranked American representative in the men's singles tournament, and he will be expected to do well, especially after his run to the semifinals at the Monte-Carlo Masters. 12th seed Frances Tiafoe is another player to look out for, as he is capable of being a menace to the best of players on his day.

The likes of Tommy Paul and Sebastian Korda cannot be written off and are both capable of doing well.

