Where to watch Wimbledon 2022 in USA?

With Wimbledon set to begin in a couple of days, excitement for the year's third Grand Slam tournament is at an all-time high. With some of the biggest names in the sport getting ready to rumble in London, here's a lowdown of all the relevant information regarding the event.

What is Wimbledon?

Wimbledon is the oldest tennis tournament in the world and is also regarded as the most prestigious. For most players, it's the ultimate crowning glory in tennis. The inaugural edition took place in 1877 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, London.

It's the only Grand Slam tournament to be played on grass. The tournament usually begins on the last Monday in June and concludes on Saturday and Sunday of the following week.

The all-white dress code for players is a tradition that has withstood the test of time while "Middle Sunday," a day when no matches were held in the midst of the tournament, got the boot this year.

When is Wimbledon 2022?

This year, the tournament is set to be held from June 27 to July 10. Here's a look at the schedule for the men's and women's singles.

Men’s and women’s first round - June 27 & 28

Men’s and women’s second round - June 29 & 30

Men’s and women’s third round - July 1 & 2

Men’s and women’s fourth round - July 3 & 4

Men’s and women’s quarterfinals - July 5 & 6

Men’s and women’s semifinals - July 7 & 8

Women's final - July 9

Men's final - July 10

Click here to view the detailed schedule.

Which channels will show Wimbledon 2022 in USA?

The tournament will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN2 and ESPN3, along with ABC and Tennis Channel in the USA.

Who are the defending champions?

Djokovic won his sixth title at the tournament last year.

Novak Djokovic is the three-time defending champion at the tournament. He won his 20th Grand Slam title at the All England Club last year.

Ashleigh Barty won the women's singles title last year. However, she retired from the sport earlier this year and won't be returning to defend her title.

Who are the players to watch out for?

Rafael Nadal is aiming to win his 23rd Grand Slam title. Having already won the Australian Open and the French Open this year, he remains on course for a calendar year Grand Slam. His arch-rival Novak Djokovic has been one of the most successful players at Wimbledon. The Serb is gunning for his seventh title here.

Matteo Berrettini, the runner-up last year, has been in fine form and is a contender for the title. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Casper Ruud, along with other young players, are eager to prove themselves as well.

On the women's side, Iga Swiatek has dominated the tour this year. She's currently on a 35-match winning streak and has won six titles during her unbeaten run, including the French Open.

Serena Williams also returns to action, while former Grand Slam champions Angelique Kerber, Simona Halep, Garbine Muguruza and Petra Kvitova, among others, are also in the mix.

Who was the last American to win Wimbledon?

Serena Williams at the 2016 Championships.

Serena Williams remains the last American to claim the singles crown in London. She won the singles and doubles title at the tournament in 2016. She's also the last American woman to reach the final, making it to the title round in 2019.

On the men's side, Pete Sampras' triumph in 2000 was the last time an American man won the title here. Andy Roddick was the last player from the USA to reach the Wimbledon final, doing so in 2009.

