Where will Carlos Alcaraz & Jannik Sinner play together next after US Open final blockbuster? All you need to know about the duo's upcoming schedule

Carlos Alcaraz secured his sixth career Major title in scintillating fashion at the 2025 US Open on Sunday (September 7), defeating Jannik Sinner in four topsy-turvy sets in what marked their third consecutive title match encounter this year. By virtue of his triumph, the Spaniard reclaimed the World No. 1 position in the ATP rankings for the first time since September 2023.

Sinner was the odds-on favorite to defend his 2024 title in New York this fortnight despite weathering a somewhat tricky path to the men's singles final. Alcaraz, relative to his archrival, didn't drop a single set en route to the summit clash. The 22-year-old went on to play arguably the best Major final of his career thus far, downing the Italian 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in two hours and 44 minutes.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are both expected to take some well-deserved rest over the next two weeks before the indoor hardcourt season begins. The six-time Major champion was initially supposed to pull national duty at the Davis Cup qualifiers second round later this week, but has now withdrawn from the team event.

The Spaniard and the Italian will also not represent Team Europe at the Laver Cup in San Francisco, USA, instead choosing to play at the Japan Open and the China Open, respectively. The newly minted World No. 1 will be making his debut at the ATP 500 tournament in Tokyo after two previous appearances in Beijing (2023-24).

Carlos Alcaraz to miss China Open 2024 title defense, Jannik Sinner to receive No. 1 seeding

Carlos Alcaraz has an impressive 8-1 win/loss record at the China Open and won last year's title in a three-set thriller against Jannik Sinner. The 22-year-old scripted a comeback for the ages back then as he reversed a double mini-break deficit in the deciding-set tiebreaker to come through 6-7 (6-8) 6-4 7-6 (7-3).

Coincidentally, Alcaraz had come up short to Sinner in the semifinals of the 500-level event in Beijing the year before in two tight sets. The Italian, on his part, has won nine of his 10 matches at the hardcourt tournament, having won the title in 2023 and finished runner-up in 2024.

The World No. 1 will enjoy top seeding at the Japan Open, where top 10 players like Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton, and Jack Draper round out the top four seeds. The World No. 2, meanwhile, has just as difficult a field to sift through in his Beijing campaign with the likes of Alexander Zverev, Alex de Minaur, and Karen Khachanov in his path.

