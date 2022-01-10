"Whether or not I can agree or disagree with Novak Djokovic in many situations, justice has spoken"- Rafael Nadal

After Novak Djokovic won the court battle in Australia, in a recent interview with the Onda Cero channel, his arch-rival, Rafael Nadal stated that "justice has spoken". Nadal said he believes whatever happened in the courtroom is "perfect and totally right". The Spaniard also highlighted that the Serb has the "right to take part in the Australian Open" after the court's verdict.

Judge Anthony Kelly announced the decision to reverse the cancelation of Djokovic's visa on Monday. The judge also ordered the release of the 20-time Grand Slam champion from detention immediately.

In the interview, Rafael Nadal mentioned that whether or not he agrees with the Serb in other situations, he believes the court's decision is "fair".

MARCA @marca 🗣 Nadal y la resolución sobre Djokovic: "La justicia ha hablado y es lo más justo" marca.com/tenis/open-aus… 🗣 Nadal y la resolución sobre Djokovic: "La justicia ha hablado y es lo más justo" marca.com/tenis/open-aus…

"Justice is the one to speak and I defend justice in all cases. Beyond whether or not I can agree or disagree with Djokovic in many situations, justice has spoken. I think it's perfect and it's totally right," said Nadal in the interview.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal at the French Open 2021

"He has set up a circus with this whole thing. He has the right to take part in the Australian Open and it seems fair to me if that is the resolution. Good luck to him," added the Spaniard.

Earlier, Nadal had stated that Djokovic could have avoided the problems if he really wanted to play in Australia. He even remarked that despite feeling "sorry" for him, the Serb "knew the conditions" months before coming to Melbourne.

Bloomberg Quicktake @Quicktake



Here's what Rafael Nadal said when asked about rival Novak Djokovic's attempt to enter Australia "The world, in my opinion, have been suffering enough to not follow the rules."Here's what Rafael Nadal said when asked about rival Novak Djokovic's attempt to enter Australia trib.al/Kt4twmm "The world, in my opinion, have been suffering enough to not follow the rules."Here's what Rafael Nadal said when asked about rival Novak Djokovic's attempt to enter Australia trib.al/Kt4twmm https://t.co/azuxjVv8yH

“I think if he wanted, he would be playing here in Australia without a problem. He made his own decisions, and everybody is free to take their own decisions, but then there are some consequences. Of course I don’t like the situation that is happening. In some way I feel sorry for him. But at the same time he knew the conditions since a lot of months ago, so he makes his own decision.” Nadal had earlier said.

Novak Djokovic's problems persist; he might face a three-year ban from Australia

Novak Djokovic at the French Open 2021

Despite winning the legal battle in Australia over his visa fiasco, the World No. 1's troubles are far from over.

Immigration Minister of the Australian government Alex Hawke can exercise his power and revoke the Serb's visa for a period of three years as per his discretion under section 133C(3) of the Immigration Act. In such a situation, the defending champion will not be able to play at the Australian Open for the next three years.

The Serb is the most successful player of the Australian Open in the Open Era, having won the title on nine occasions. He currently has a 21-match winning streak at the Grand Slam.

