"Whether or not he is vaccinated, the good thing would be for Novak to play again" - Rafael Nadal

Speaking to the media ahead of the Acapulco Open, Rafael Nadal asserted that it would be a "good thing" for Novak Djokovic to play in the Slams again, given the uncertainty over his Roland Garros and Wimbledon participation.

Djokovic's unvaccinated status has cast doubt over his Slam participation given the strict restrictions in France and the United Kingdom. He was deported from Australia last month for his anti-vaccination sentiments, due to which he did not get a chance to defend his crown.

The 35-year-old made full use of his rival's absence by clinching his record 21st Major in Melbourne. But speaking to the press in Acapulco on Sunday, the Mallorcan pointed out that the Serb's path to greatness could be affected by his decision. However, in the same breath, Nadal asserted that he would be happy to see Djokovic back in Slam action even if he did not get jabbed.

"It will affect your story whether you can play or not. I don't know if it will affect the Grand Slams," said the Spaniard. "Everyone makes their decisions and must live with them. In this sense, hopefully the pandemic improves in every way and ceases to have died. Whether or not he is vaccinated, the good thing would be for Novak to play again. If Djokovic can play the Grand Slams without being vaccinated, welcome."

Turning his attention to the GOAT debate, where many feel he has the edge over Djokovic and Roger Federer, Nadal explained that it is for experts, and not him, to give their consensus on the famed argument.

"It's not up to me to talk about it because it could be an involved part," the Spaniard added. "I understand the debate. In the end it could be finished summarizing at ease. Both Federer, Djokovic and I have done more than we would have dreamed of. From there, let the experts say so. I dedicate myself to playing. There may be arguments of different kinds. It depends on where you can throw away, all the arguments can be valid."

"I don't think he's a player anyone wants to see in the first round of a tournament" - Rafael Nadal on facing Reilly Opelka in the first round of the 2022 Mexican Open

The Mallorcan will take on Reilly Opelka first up in Acapulco

Fourth seed Nadal will begin his Mexican Open campaign against Reilly Opelka, which is arguably the toughest opening-round fixture he could have asked for.

The big-serving American has been in sensational form lately, having won the title in Dallas while also making the final of the Delray Beach Open at the time of writing.

Nadal highlighted those facts but, in the same breath, acknowledged that he was happy to play tennis while healthy.

"I don't think he's a player anyone wants to see in the first round of a tournament. He comes from winning in Dallas and is in the Delray Beach final," Nadal said. "The main expectation is to play. I have played tennis very little for the last two years and I feel like it. After Australia, I analyzed for two weeks how my body responded. At the level of pain, the body responded well and that's why I'm here."

