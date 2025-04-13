Which $105,000-worth Porsche model are Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek and others hunting for at Stuttgart 2025? All you need to know

Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek, Mirra Andreeva and the WTA Tour's other leading ladies have all gathered in Stuttgart for the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2025. Aside from a cheque worth €142,610 and 500 ranking points for the champion, the winner will also walk away with another big prize, a brand new car from the title sponsor.

This year's winner will receive the Porsche Macan Turbo (Electric) from the luxury carmaker. The car will be offered in a shade of Papaya Metallic and will be on display throughout the tournament on the main showcourt, so that the players will always have their eyes on the prize.

The Porsche Macan Turbo is the first electric SUV offering from the brand. It needs only 21 minutes to recharge itself from 10 percent to 80 percent, provided it is being charged at a relatively high power charging station. It has two charging ports on the rear, with the AC-only port being on the right, while the AC/DC port is on the left.

It has a top speed of 260 km/h and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds. Equipped with state of the art technology and lop of the line design, this is one of the very best that Porsche has to offer. The starting price of the Porsche Macan Turbo (Electric) is $105,300 in the US and €120,800 in Europe, though price varies in different regions of Europe. These prices exclude taxes and other variables.

The in-depth details of the car can be found here.

Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek aiming to begin their clay swing on a winning note

Aryna Sabalenka at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2025. (Photo: Getty)

A few women already got their clay swing underway by competing at the Charleston Open and the Bogota Open. Jessica Pegula won the former tournament, while Camilo Osorio won the latter. However, both of those tournaments missed several high-profile players, including Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek.

The trio, as well as a few other big names, will begin their clay season at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart. Swiatek has hoisted the winner's trophy twice here in the past, while Sabalenka has three runner-up finishes to her name. Gauff, meanwhile, counts a quarterfinal showing from a year ago as her best result at the venue.

Sabalenka recently won the Miami Open and previously finished as the runner-up at the BNP Paribas Open and the Australian Open. While Swiatek has made plenty of deep runs this year, she hasn't advanced to a final so far. Gauff won the United Cup at the start of the year but hasn't claimed an individual title.

While the trio find themselves in different stages of their careers at the moment, all of them have the same goal in Stuttgart, to begin their clay swing on a high. Mirra Andreeva, Jasmine Paolini and Emma Navarro are some of the other prominent names in the fray here.

