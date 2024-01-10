Which companies are sponsoring Australian Open 2024? Everything you need to know about the financial backing in Melbourne

The Australian Open is one of the four Major tournaments of the annual pro tour, held at Melbourne Park in Victoria, Australia. Having been founded in 1905, the 'Happy Slam' has gained worldwide popularity over the last few decades, leading to some big-time sponsors financing the tournament.

Kia will be returning as the Australian Open's biggest sponsor, having first signed up with the Melbourne Slam in 2002. Notably, the South Korean automobile company has extended its partnership with the tournament for another five years until 2028.

Apart from Kia, multinational corporations such as Emirates, Rolex and Luzhou Laojiao are the associate partners for this year's Australian Open. While Emirates and Rolex have sponsored the ATP Tour for years, the alcohol company Luzhou Laojiao only has a partnership with Tennis Australia.

Yonex and Dunlop, meanwhile, sponsor the Melbourne Slam for racket strings and balls, respectively. Infosys has also partnered with the tournament for live scores and analytics. Mastercard is another big corporation that has joined hands with Melbourne, providing a seamless experience for its debit and credit card holders.

Louis Vuitton, Ralpha Lauren, New Balance and other top brands also sponsor the Australian Open

2022 champion Rafael Nadal poses with ball kids wearing Ralph Lauren outfits

Louis Vuitton is an organization that has documented immaculate taste in design and arts since its inception in 1854. The French company has by far the most intriguing product for which it sponsors the Australian Open - a trophy trunk!

The men's singles and women's singles trophies are kept inside the brown case with a somewhat royal pattern. They are only unveiled ahead of the championship match in respective disciplines.

Ralph Lauren and New Balance, meanwhile, are the Australian Open's official partners for outfits and footwear for their ball kids, respectively. The two companies also offer merchandise that can be bought on the Major tournament's website.

Notably, the City of Melbourne and the Victorian state also provide financial backing to the Melbourne Slam. A tennis tournament being sponsored by government authorities is certainly offbeat, but it only attests to the top quality of the Australian Major.

Other organizations that have joined hands with the first Major tournament of the year include ANZ, Aperol, Bondi Sands, Canadian Club, Chemist Warehouse, Chubb Insurance, Tanqueray, Life Space, Cyber CX, Luckin Coffee, Marriott Bonvoy, Pacific Blue, ABC Bullion, Penfolds, Perroni Nastro Azzuro, Piper-Hiedsieck, Safety Culture, Somersby and Squealing Pig.