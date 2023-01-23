Czech sensation Linda Fruhvirtova has a thing or two in common with tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams. Not only is the youngster following in the duo's footsteps of being a teen phenomenon on the Tour, she also grew up playing tennis with her younger sister Brenda.

While Fruhvirtova's run at the 2023 Australian Open may have come to an end, she has established herself as one to watch out for in the coming times.

The youngster addressed an array of issues in her post-match press conference, including the said comparisons being drawn with Venus and Serena Williams. Fruhvirtova said that both she and Brenda drew inspiration from the duo when they were growing up.

"Well, of course, it's an honor, but I don't really -- I wouldn't really compare us to Serena Williams or Venus," she said. "You know, they're legends of the sport. We always loved to watch them on the court, you know, when we were younger, and they're definitely an inspiration."

The Czech also mentioned that their intention was never to copy anyone and that it was too early to make such comparisons.

"But we never wanted to copy anyone. Yeah, I don't think it's right to compare us," she added. "It's true we're both sisters. We can be good, and we'll see what happens, but I think it's too soon to compare us to Serena and Venus."

Elaborating on her experience of playing her first Grand Slam event where her sister was also competing, Fruhvirtova said she was enjoying it and dubbed the feeling "definitely special" — adding that it was nice to have her sister around after not seeing each a lot on tour in 2022 owing to different schedules.

"Yeah, I mean, it's our first pro Grand Slam together, so it's definitely special," she said. "And I love having her here. You know, after last year we were separated a lot. We had totally different schedules."

Linda Fruhvirtova joins Venus and Serena Williams in list of teens to make Grand Slam impact

Linda Fruhvirtova at the 2023 Australian Open.

Linda Fruhvirtova's run at the Australian Open saw her join the likes of Venus and Serena Williams on the list of teen stars that made an impact on the Grand Slam stage this early in their careers.

The 17-year-old is the youngest player to make the second week at a Slam since Coco Gauff at the 2019 Wimbledon Championships. In addition to Venus and Serena Williams — both of whom won Grand Slams as teens — Emma Raducanu, Leylah Fernandez and Marketa Vondrousova have also made their presence felt on the big stage.

The world No. 82 singles player made it to the fourth round of the Major in Melbourne but fell to Croation Donna Vekić 6-1, 1-6, 6-3. Nevertheless, the Czech will look to capitalize on her impressive showing in Australia and have a stand-out 2023 season.

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"

Poll : 0 votes