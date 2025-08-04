While rivals Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek crash out at Canadian Open, Aryna Sabalenka enjoys relaxing sea vacation with drink in hand

Aryna Sabalenka went on a mini sea vacation with one of her friends, ahead of the Cincinnati Open later this week. While her archrivals Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek have failed in their bid for silverware at the ongoing Canadian Open, the World No. 1 has been out of action since her semifinal exit at Wimbledon.

Sabalenka has enjoyed a good season on the WTA Tour this year, having contested seven title matches, which include her runner-up finishes at the Australian Open and the French Open. The Belarusian last played at Wimbledon in early July, where she came up short in three sets to an in-form Amanda Anisimova in the semifinals.

In dire need of some rest, the 27-year-old promptly withdrew from the Canadian Open and will take part in the Cincinnati Open next. The three-time Major winner has chosen to let her hair down a bit in the last few days, though, if her latest Instagram story is anything to go by.

Earlier on Monday (August 4), Aryna Sabalenka posted a picture of herself and her friend on Instagram, with the vast horizon of the sea as the backdrop. With shades on, the World No. 1 held a glass in her hand as she was all smiles.

Via Aryna Sabalenka's Instagram/arynasabalenka

Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek, meanwhile, couldn't take advantage of the Belarusian's absence from the WTA 1000 tournament in Montreal. The top-seeded American was blanked 1-6, 4-6 by the fast-rising Victoria Mboko in the fourth round last week. The reigning Wimbledon champion joined her, losing 6-7(1), 3-6 to 16th-seeded Clara Tauson earlier on Sunday (August 3).

Aryna Sabalenka will be eager to defend her Cincinnati Open 2024 crown next week

Aryna Sabalenka beat Jessica Pegula to win Cincinnati Open 2024 | Image Source: Getty

Aryna Sabalenka put together an impressive North American hardcourt campaign last year, securing titles at the US Open and the Cincinnati Open in dominant fashion.

With the seventh WTA 1000 tournament of 2025 almost upon us, the 27-year-old will look to defend her Cincinnati crown and nab her first singles title since May.

Although the World No. 1 has had her fair share of bad luck in the deep end of tournaments this year, she has still managed to secure three triumphs (the 2025 Brisbane International, the 2025 Miami Open, and the 2025 Madrid Open). If the Belarusian manages to go all the way at the Cincinnati Open next week, she will establish herself as an overwhelming favorite for the 2025 US Open.

