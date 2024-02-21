"Who are you again?", " Please shut up and go away forever" - Fans react to Tennys Sandgren backing Taylor Fritz over homophobia criticism

Tennys Sandgren recently jumped to Taylor Fritz's defense after the latter faced backlash for liking a controversial comment on social media.

On February 14, MMA fighter Sean Strickland took a swipe at Pride Month celebrations via his X (formerly Twitter) account. According to Strickland, the USA's first president and founding father, George Washington, would disapprove of them.

Expand Tweet

A user on the platform echoed Strickland's sentiments through a comment on the MMA fighter's post.

Expand Tweet

Fritz liked the comment and as soon as word spread of the World No. 10's action, fans were quick to criticize him. The 26-year-old later shared an elaborate post claiming it was an accident and that he did not deliberately like the comment.

Tennys Sandgren, a former World No. 41, defended Taylor Fritz. According to Sandgren, those critical of Fritz before the American's clarification were attempting to harm his career.

However, Sandgren's post backfired, as most fans made a mockery of his words.

"Who are you again?," wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

"Please shut up and go away forever," wrote another user.

Expand Tweet

"'Harm their careers' There's multiple ATP players with domestic abuse allegations against them who are still free to play so I'm not convinced tennis players actually face a ton of consequences to their actions," one fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

There were others who questioned Sandgren's past, which included retweeting right-wing sympathizer Nic Fuentes' posts.

"Yeah liking Nic Fuentes' content was someone else's fault. Difference in your example is that you did not like Nic Fuentes by accident," wrote another user.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

There were others who ridiculed Sandgren's underwhelming tennis career.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Taylor Fritz battled past windy conditions to clinch the Delray Open title

Taylor Fritz at the 2024 Australian Open

On the court, Taylor Fritz recently enjoyed title success at the Delray Beach Open, defeating Tommy Paul in the final.

The summit clash had to be postponed by a day from February 18 as rain played spoilsport. Even when theplayers made their way to the court to contest the final on February 19, it remained quite windy.

However, despite those challenges, Fritz made short work of Paul, beating him 6-2, 6-3 to win his second successive Delray Beach Open title. Last year, Fritz had defeated Miomir Kecmanovic to win the tournament.

After winning the ATP 250 tournament, Fritz referenced the difficult conditions, saying (via ATPTour.com):

"On both sides, I had different ideas of what I wanted to do because (I was) just limited with the wind. I tried to serve as best I could, which got me out of trouble. I started to find it at the end. But it's incredibly tough to play, do what you want to do when it's windy like this."