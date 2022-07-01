Who is Alex de Minaur's girlfriend? All you need to know about Katie Boulter, the British pro who upset Karolina Pliskova at Wimbledon

Day four of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships witnessed an endearing moment when Alex de Minaur won his match and gave a shout out to his girlfriend and British tennis pro Katie Boulter for scripting one of the biggest upsets in the tournament so far.

After de Minaur beat the local player and World No. 94 Jack Draper 5-7, 7-6(0), 6-2, 6-3, the Australian began his on-court interview by congratulating Boulter on her win.

“Before we talk about my match, could we talk about Katie Boulter today? I mean, she had a pretty good win herself," de Minaur said.

In her second round match yesterday, World No. 118 Boulter fought back from a set down to beat sixth seed and 2021- runner-up Karolina Pliskova 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-4.

Who is Katie Boulter?

Born and brought up in Woodhouse Eaves, Leicestershire, Katie Boulter followed her mother Sue Boulter into playing tennis at the age of five. Her mother was a county-level player who also represented Great Britain on a few occasions.

Boulter was motivated to pursue tennis after beating her older brother when they were young. The Brit was into playing piano and fashion before she turned to the sport.

She started winning tournaments at a young age, like the Lemon Bowl in Rome and the Junior Orange Bowl in Florida. Considering the likes of Andy Murray and Caroline Wozniacki have been the finalists in these events, she was on to a good start.

Turning pro in 2014, Boulter has thus far won six singles and four doubles ITF titles. Her coaches include Jeremy Bates, Nigel Sears and Mark Taylor.

For the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, Boulter received a wildcard entry from the All England Lawn Tennis Club (ALETC).

Though Boulter lost her grandmother earlier this week, her family did not let her know until after she completed her first match. After winning against Pliskova, the Brit dedicated the win to her grandmother.

“I’m probably going to get emotional. My grandmother died two days ago, so I’d like to dedicate that to her today. I didn’t know anything until after my first match where my mum pulled me aside and told me. I’ve tried to kind of get my emotions out and deal with the situation, try and keep my head on the tennis. I was lucky because my grandpa managed to come down from Leicester, and so we could keep him company and keep supporting him at the same time," Boulter said.

