Alicia Rowley is a transgender tennis player who has made headlines lately due to her participation and subsequent victory in women's tournaments.

Rowley, 56, identifies as a woman and currently competes in 55+ events. She lately won the USTA Grass Court Championships as well as the indoor singles and doubles tournaments at the USTA National Championships, thus winning the coveted "golden ball" award.

On the ITF circuit, Alicia Rowley has a 55+ singles ranking of No. 21, while she is currently ranked 232nd in 55+ doubles. This season, the 56 year-old competed in two MT700 singles tournaments in Lexington and Germantown, winning both.

She also participated in the MT700 doubles tournament in Lexington and triumphed alongside her partner Andrea Rice.

Martina Navratilova was displeased with Alicia Rowley winning a women's tennis tournament

Martina Navratilova

Former World No. 1 Martina Navratilova has often spoken out about being firmly against transgender athletes competing in women's tournaments and recently expressed her displeasure at Alicia Rowley's triumphs.

Navratilova, along with Chris Evert, was tagged in a tweet from the co-founder of the Independent Council on Women's Sports (ICONS), Kim Shasby Jones, where she stated that women's tennis was turning into a laughing stock due to the participation of transgender athletes. She also lambasted the USTA for their policy of prioritizing men's mental health over women's.

"Women’s tennis is turning into a laughing stock because of these terrible policies prioritizing the mental health and identity of men over women who have discovered a love of tennis. The women are calling us and begging for help to be allowed to play fairly. They have complained; they don’t know where else to turn," Jones tweeted.

"Men are winning national titles, taking the place of women on team tennis, and competing in women’s tournaments across the country. We need to let the women and girls playing tennis know that they deserve to be treated fairly and recognized for their accomplishments no matter when they pick up the sport. They do not have to reach any kind of elite status. There is already a category for male athletes to enjoy this privilege. Let female athletes enjoy the game of tennis too," she added.

Martina Navratilova responded to the tweet by stating that transgender athletes competing in women's tennis tournaments was not right and unfair, adding that the same would not be allowed at the US Open.

"Come on @USTA. Women’s tennis is not for failed male athletes- whatever age. This is not right and it is not fair. Would this be allowed at the US Open this month? Just with self ID? I don't think so," Navratilova tweeted.

